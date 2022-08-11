ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
STANDARD PREMIUM FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

We are an insurance premium financing company, specializing primarily in. commercial policies. We make it efficient for companies to access financing for. insurance premiums. Enabled by our network of marketing representatives and. relationships with insurance agents, we provide a value-driven, customer-focused. lending service. We have offered premium financing since 1991...
FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
Credit investor update, August 2022

Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. A global insurer with a highly diversified business by line of business and geography. KEY FACTS1. USD 54bn. Total revenues (excl. result on UL investments) USD 5.7bn. Business operating profit (BOP) USD...
The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings

Enhanced coverage provides greater flexibility and a customizable approach to commercial risk. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.
EDITORIAL: Inflation Reduction Act is stealing Medicare dollars

Carteret County News-Times, The (Morehead City, NC) Under the guise of the deceptively named "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022", Congressional Democrats are poised to conduct the largest heist of Medicare dollars since the program's inception. Although claiming to lower prescription drugs prices and extend affordable health care insurance to low-income families,
Identity Theft Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Hanover Insurance, Erie Indemnity, the Hartford, Allstate, American Family

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
LANDMARK BANCORP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Overview. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company incorporated under the laws of the. and is engaged in the banking business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. , and in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. References to the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"...
Fed warns of turbulence as markets unfasten seat belts

WASHINGTON, Aug 15- The Federal Reserve's inflation message was quickly felt in U.S. housing markets this summer, as mortgage rates soared and home sales slowed. However, that has been the only prominent and anticipated tightening in an economy that has coped with a relative shrug of the most aggressive turn in a generation by the U.S. central bank's monetary…
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly. over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years,. Democrats. have...
House Passes Inflation Reduction Act

The House passed the Senate -approved Inflation Reduction Act - historic legislation that limits the cost of insulin for seniors enrolled in Medicare and extends the COVID-19 expansion of Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance premium tax credits, crucial financial assistance that spared millions of Americans from pandemic disruptions in their health care.
Humana to Expand Medicaid Services in Wisconsin with Acquisition of Inclusa, Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it will acquire substantially all of the assets of. that provides long-term care services and supports to approximately 16,600 older adults and adults with disabilities through the state’s Family Care program. For more than 20 years, Inclusa has partnered with local healthcare providers and community resources to connect members with the support and services they need. Inclusa’s programs help eligible seniors and adults with disabilities to live independently in the communities they call home.
