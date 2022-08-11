ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Under Review With Positive Implications

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey. (MDAdvantage) (. Lawrenceville, NJ. ). MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. and. MAG Mutual Insurance Company. (MAG Mutual),...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Whole Life Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AIG, Aviva, Metlife: Whole Life Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- Whole Life Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Whole Life Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Ratings#Am Best#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cbic
InsuranceNewsNet

EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled insurance company (the "Company"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
Country
China
InsuranceNewsNet

Equitable Holdings Mitigates Remaining Redundant Reserves Associated with New York’s Regulation 213 Through Proceeds of Reinsurance Transaction

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has mitigated the remaining. of redundant reserves associated with New York’s Regulation 213 (“Reg. 213”). The Company’s principal operating subsidiary. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company. (“EFLIC”) has entered into an agreement...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ACQUIRES ALLFIRST TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, announced the acquisition of. AllFirst Title Insurance Agency. and its various regional brands. AllFirst and its portfolio brands, FirsTitle,. Excel Title...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Fairfax Completes US$750 Million Senior Notes Offering

TORONTO , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) has completed its previously announced offering of. in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). In connection with the closing of the offering, Fairfax entered into a customary registration rights agreement.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:. per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of. $25. MET PRA. ). Semi-annual dividend of. $29.375. per share on the company’s 5.875% fixed-to-floating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Company") elected. Edmund Reese. as director. of the Board effective on. October 17, 2022. . Mr. Reese. was appointed to serve on. the Board's Audit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

PCF Insurance Services Acquires Specialty MGA Professional Warranty Service Corporation: PCF Insurance Services

(PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced its acquisition of. (PWSC), a specialty insurance and home warranty company based in. Founded in 1995, PWSC is a nationally recognized provider of risk management solutions specializing in the new home construction and property management industries. As a managing general agent (MGA), PWSC provides expertise, products and services to builders, insurance carriers, brokers, agents, property management firms, homeowners, and renters. PWSC offers a complete line of structural and appliance warranty products and solutions for property managers and residential builders.
CHANTILLY, VA
InsuranceNewsNet

HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Allianz, AIG: Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Crane Holdings, Co. Announces Transaction to Divest Legacy Asbestos Liabilities

Announces sale of subsidiary holding all asbestos liabilities, related insurance assets, and approximately. Buyer is Spruce Lake Liability Management, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities. Transaction permanently removes all asbestos related liabilities and obligations from Crane’s balance sheet. Will result...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy