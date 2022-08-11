Read full article on original website
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey Under Review With Positive Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. MDAdvantage Insurance Company of New Jersey. (MDAdvantage) (. Lawrenceville, NJ. ). MDAdvantage Holdings, Inc. and. MAG Mutual Insurance Company. (MAG Mutual),...
Global Atlantic announces $10B group annuity reinsurance deal with Equitable
Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) to reinsure a portion of its group retirement annuities. The business Global Atlantic will reinsure currently has $10 billion in general account and separate account value.
CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Whole Life Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AIG, Aviva, Metlife: Whole Life Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- Whole Life Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Whole Life Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On August 16, 2022 , Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company , a New. -domiciled insurance company (the "Company"), entered into a Master. Transaction Agreement (the "Agreement") with. First Allmerica Financial Life. Insurance Company. , a. Massachusetts. -domiciled insurance company ("Reinsurer"),. pursuant to...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Kin Insurance Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Kin Ranked #349 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 2900%. has been named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Kin ranked #349 overall and it’s the 5th fastest-growing company in insurance and the 24th fastest-growing company headquartered in. Illinois.
Sme Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Zurich, Hudson, Hanover Insurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Worldwide Sme Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
Equitable Holdings Mitigates Remaining Redundant Reserves Associated with New York’s Regulation 213 Through Proceeds of Reinsurance Transaction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it has mitigated the remaining. of redundant reserves associated with New York’s Regulation 213 (“Reg. 213”). The Company’s principal operating subsidiary. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company. (“EFLIC”) has entered into an agreement...
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL ACQUIRES ALLFIRST TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, announced the acquisition of. AllFirst Title Insurance Agency. and its various regional brands. AllFirst and its portfolio brands, FirsTitle,. Excel Title...
Security National Life Insurance Company joins Live Oak Bank’s funeral business lending program
SALT LAKE CITY , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECURITY NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. is pleased to announce its new relationship with LIVE OAK BANK, a leading provider of funeral industry financing. In an effort to make funeral home refinancing and acquisition financing more readily available to funeral home businesses nationwide,
Fairfax Completes US$750 Million Senior Notes Offering
TORONTO , Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) has completed its previously announced offering of. in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). In connection with the closing of the offering, Fairfax entered into a customary registration rights agreement.
MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:. per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of. $25. MET PRA. ). Semi-annual dividend of. $29.375. per share on the company’s 5.875% fixed-to-floating...
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in this. Management's Discussion and Analysis, other than purely historical information,. including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans,. objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those. statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning...
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Company") elected. Edmund Reese. as director. of the Board effective on. October 17, 2022. . Mr. Reese. was appointed to serve on. the Board's Audit...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Specialty MGA Professional Warranty Service Corporation: PCF Insurance Services
(PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced its acquisition of. (PWSC), a specialty insurance and home warranty company based in. Founded in 1995, PWSC is a nationally recognized provider of risk management solutions specializing in the new home construction and property management industries. As a managing general agent (MGA), PWSC provides expertise, products and services to builders, insurance carriers, brokers, agents, property management firms, homeowners, and renters. PWSC offers a complete line of structural and appliance warranty products and solutions for property managers and residential builders.
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read together with our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto. This discussion contains forward-looking statements. Please see "Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements in this Form 10-Q" for a discussion of some of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Introduction. Hallmark Financial...
Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Allianz, AIG: Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Crane Holdings, Co. Announces Transaction to Divest Legacy Asbestos Liabilities
Announces sale of subsidiary holding all asbestos liabilities, related insurance assets, and approximately. Buyer is Spruce Lake Liability Management, a long-term liability management company specializing in the acquisition and management of legacy corporate liabilities. Transaction permanently removes all asbestos related liabilities and obligations from Crane’s balance sheet. Will result...
Zurich announces the successful placement of GBP 1 billion of dated subordinated debt
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), today announced the successful placement of GBP 1 billion. of dated subordinated notes (the "Notes").
