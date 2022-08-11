ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

By Alexander Tin
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4zsA_0hDlQjTv00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance.

"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes.

Among the biggest differences in the new recommendations:

  • The CDC's COVID-19 prevention guidance will no longer differentiate by whether people are up-to-date on their vaccinations.
  • Testing to screen for COVID-19 will no longer be recommended in most places for people who do not have COVID symptoms.
  • The CDC says people who have tested positive for COVID-19 can stop wearing masks if their symptoms have improved and they test negative twice in a row — initially on the sixth day after their infection began, and then again on the eighth day.
  • And the CDC says that "to limit social and economic impacts, quarantine of exposed persons is no longer recommended, regardless of vaccination status."

Massetti told reporters Thursday that the recommendations are being revised to simplify the myriad of federal COVID-19 guidance into an easier "framework."

"It's really about kind of how people can understand how all of these components fit together. It starts with people understanding their own personal risk, for serious illness, and that of their loved ones," Massetti added.

Web pages posted Thursday by the agency include new descriptions and illustrations "to help you assess the likelihood that you were infected when you were around a person with COVID-19" and a simplified guide to "what to do if you were exposed" to someone with COVID-19.

The agency also trimmed out several specific COVID-19 recommendations for schools, including removing guidance around "cohorting" and "test to stay" strategies where students exposed to the virus could remain in school as long as they continued to test negative.

"The key changes in the school guidance are in those sections that would parallel the changes in the community guidance. So, for example, we are no longer recommending quarantine. And so in the school guidance, there is no more section on quarantine," Massetti told reporters.

Other tweaks to the school guidance, which was last updated in May, include clarifying that all people should be masking in school nurses' offices — the same as is already recommended for other health care settings — and removing a recommendation that classrooms need to be disinfected after a positive case is spotted.

A summary of the guidance was published Thursday in the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Detailed recommendations are expected to be updated and "streamlined" over the coming days, including for travel, nursing homes, and other high-risk congregate settings.

Nursing and health care settings will continue to rely on the agency's old community transmission framework, Massetti said, which is based on counts of reported COVID-19 cases.

The rest of the agency's guidance will continue to be pegged to the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels benchmarks, which incorporate hospitalization figures into determining whether counties are at "low," "medium," or "high" levels of the disease.

Massetti said the agency is continuing to reassess the performance of those metrics, but for now the agency has not "gotten any results that suggest a substantial change is warranted at this time."

The CDC's COVID-19 officials have telegraphed plans to significantly revise and simplify the guidelines for months, acknowledging growing fatigue with measures aimed at curbing the virus and the changing threat posed by it more than two and a half years into the pandemic.

"We have high levels of vaccine and infections-induced immunity in the country, we have highly effective treatments and prevention tools, we've greatly reduced the risk of medically significant illness, hospitalization, and death," Dr. Ian Williams, head of the agency's COVID-19 response, said this week at a meeting of the agency's outside advisers.

Williams said the CDC has also moved over recent months to wind down a substantial share of its standalone pandemic response, integrating its COVID-19 activities into the agency's regular teams.

The shift comes as the latest COVID-19 wave appears to now be subsiding, after hospitalization rates reached some of the worst levels seen since the winter Omicron surge.

Figures published Thursday by the CDC now show less than half of all Americans are currently living in counties at "high" COVID-19 Community Levels, for the first time in a month.

Deaths remain around 400 per day on average — far lower than some of the worst peaks during previous waves, though still a level that makes it one of the nation's leading causes of death.

"This is about pivoting our public health focus on sustainable efforts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on health and society," Williams added.

Comments / 50

Alan Zieve
4d ago

Gee they finally woke up and realize the American people have moved on and don't live their lives fearing covid anymore unless you are a loyal subject of "Dr Fraudci".

Reply
63
Shayly
4d ago

They did this because the people stopped buying it. If the people were still afraid, this wouldn't have happened. They love power and control, that vaccine patent owning company.....

Reply(3)
57
Vicki Bouck
4d ago

In other words , use common sense CDC, and stop trying to force others to do what you want . Individual choices. CDC finally realized that nobody was paying any attention to them.

Reply
12
Related
WebMD

U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
Salon

How many times can you get reinfected with COVID? Here's what experts say

For many of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, this isn't their first rodeo. In California, new data released by state officials showed that one out of every seven new cases in July was a reinfection. New York health officials have recorded 328,100 cumulative reinfections and 5.77 million infections — suggesting about 5.6 percent of cases are second-time infections. (Reinfections are not tracked at the federal level.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

New data suggests the CDC’s COVID guidance to isolate for 5 days after testing positive is wrong. You should follow Joe Biden’s example instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Five days. That’s how long you should isolate after testing positive for COVID before going back to normal life (while wearing a mask in public for five more days), according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC’s five-day quarantine policy for COVID cases is not law, but families, human resource departments, schools, and other institutions across the country depend on its advice for deciding how to return to normal life after a COVID infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Covid’s aftershocks are only beginning to be seen

Today is the last Global Pulse newsletter. It has been a pleasure to deliver a weekly dose of news about the people and politics driving global health policy. But don’t worry, when it comes to health care news and trends, we have you covered! Check out our other health-focused newsletters, POLITICO Pulse, which provides daily news and analysis of our immediate health care policy battles and challenges, and Future Pulse for chronicling the longer-term forces reshaping health care in the U.S. and around the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

CDC Says People Exposed To COVID No Longer Have To Quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday (August 11). The CDC said it is loosening the guidelines because the virus has evolved and now poses a much lower threat of causing severe illness. "The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those...
HOMELESS
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy