Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
mmanews.com
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/8-8/13): Garbrandt Has Return Set
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Dagestani welterweight prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov, entertaining featherweight Charles Jourdain, and veteran 170lber Tim Means. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking...
mmanews.com
BJ Penn Drastically Loses GOP Nomination For Hawaii Governor
It would appear that the run of former UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn attempting to be the governor of Hawaii has come to an end. When it was revealed that Penn was no longer competing in the UFC, fans were wondering what he would be doing with his life after competition. While he is not the first MMA fighter to transition to politics, few expected to hear that he would be running for the office of Governor, in his home state of Hawaii. Nevertheless, he made the announcement earlier this year that he was entering the race.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mmanews.com
Sonnen Backs Peña Over Shevchenko For Nunes Trilogy
Former MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña makes sense. At UFC 277, Peña was looking to repeat a feat that she achieved seven months earlier at 2021’s final pay-per-view. But while she had her hand raised back then after one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history, there was to be no second installment of the Spokane native’s GOAT-slaying chronicles in Dallas on July 30.
mmanews.com
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC San Diego
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest fight night offering, UFC San Diego. While pay-per-view fever will shortly be arriving in Salt Lake City, Utah, the sport’s premier promotion had one more stop off on the road to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. And in a headliner worthy of a featured PPV spot, consensus bantamweight GOAT and former two-time champion Dominick Cruz looked to continue his surge back towards the top against fan favorite top-five contender Marlon Vera.
mmanews.com
UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz Results & Highlights
UFC San Diego takes place tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz clash, while in the co-main, Nate Landwehr will take on David Onama in a featherweight bout.
mmanews.com
Gerald Meerschaert Submits Bruno Silva At UFC San Diego
Gerald Meerschaert finished Bruno Silva with a nasty left hook right followed by an impressive guillotine!. Opening the main card of UFC San Diego, Gerald Meerschaert displayed sublime patience and timing, as he caught the -300 favorite Silva. Following the left hook that folded Silva, Meerschaert wrapped up Silva’s neck in a tight guillotine to secure the tap.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Aljamain Sterling Feels Like ‘The Red-Headed Step Child’ Of The UFC
Aljamain Sterling may be the UFC‘s undisputed bantamweight champion, but he says that he does not necessarily feel like he gets the respect he deserves from the UFC brass. There is not much more that one could do to start off a title reign in a less desirable way than Sterling. He won the title in an unusual way, earning a DQ victory over then-champ Petr Yan, and while he was able to win a split decision in the rematch, many people felt like the fight could have gone the other way.
mmanews.com
Anthony Smith: UFC Fighters Are Not Always Welcome At Hospitals
UFC fighter Anthony Smith recalls a time when he did not feel welcome at a hospital. A UFC fighter’s life is filled with injuries. That is a big part of the job. It takes a special kind of person to get beat up for a living and keep coming back for more.
mmanews.com
UFC San Diego Performance Bonuses
UFC San Diego wasn’t the most star-studded card on paper, but the event delivered with some excellent fights and impressive individual performances. The UFC certainly had enough options to hand out extra bonuses if they felt so inclined, but they decided to stick with the usual Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.
mmanews.com
Bellator 284 Results & Highlights: Yamauchi Stops Gracie
Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi took place live tonight from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!. Tonight’s main event featured welterweights Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi battling it out. Gracie is currently ranked #5 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
mmanews.com
Nina Nunes Shares Which Amanda Nunes Trilogy She Prefers
Amanda Nunes has a few options in front of her, but her spouse Nina Nunes has a preference. Amanda Nunes is on many people’s all-time great list. She is the champion of the bantamweight and featherweight divisions and has beaten some of the best fighters ever. Last year, Nunes...
mmanews.com
Watch: The Top Finishes From UFC San Diego Fighters (Preview)
UFC San Diego takes place live tonight, and what better way to get keyed up for the night of action than to check out some of the best finishes from tonight’s fighters!. Tonight at UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera will finally get the fight he long called for when he faces Dominick Cruz in the main event. Vera and Cruz came face to face earlier this week ahead of their bout, and you can see what was said between the two right here. And if you missed the weigh-in results, you can get all caught up here.
mmanews.com
Archives: Burroughs Kills Rumor of Helping McGregor (2018)
On this day four years ago, Jordan Burroughs shut down rumors that he helped prepare Conor McGregor for his UFC 229 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Looking back, perhaps had McGregor been able to enlist the services of Burroughs, perhaps the outcome would have been different. But at UFC 229, Khabib was able to submit McGregor in the fourth round in what was mostly a one-sided contest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Limps Opponent In Buzzer-Beater Knockout
Lightweight MMA fighter Alvaro Vacacela overwhelmed Jorge Calderon with a flurry of strikes just before the end of Round 2 at Reto de Campeones 2. Vacacela and Calderon battled on the main card of Reto de Campeones 2 in Lima, PE on Thursday. Both fighters were looking to make a name for themselves in hopes of moving up in the hierarchy of the promotion.
mmanews.com
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Favorite Moment In UFC History
For UFC President Dana White, one moment during his time as president of MMA’s biggest platform stands out the most in UFC history. White has witnessed some of combat sports’ most memorable events during his time as the UFC headman. This includes the rise of superstars such as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey and back-and-forth wars such as Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili.
mmanews.com
Watch: Michael Bisping Hypes Leon Edwards Ahead Of UFC 278 Headliner
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has delivered a motivational message to compatriot Leon Edwards ahead of his title challenge at UFC 278. On August 20, Edwards will enter the Octagon in Utah looking to become the United Kingdom’s second-ever UFC titleholder. Having earned a shot at gold with a 10-fight unbeaten run that dates back to 2016, “Rocky” will meet the man against whom it all began once more.
Comments / 0