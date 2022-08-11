Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month

TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics.

The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot.

These hands reportedly belong to the Tesla Bot prototype Credit: Tesla

The first Tesla Bot, optimum, is rumored to be unveiled on September 30, and includes a 5'8" stature, and a digital display screen as a face Credit: Tesla

Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some people think the machine sounds terrifying.

One reporter at Creative Bloq described the shareholders 'first look' as "very, very creepy".

Tech fans have also taken to Twitter to voice concerns.

One person tweeted: "Talk about robots that are scary creepy, have you seen the Tesla bot?"

While another said: "This AI bot is awkward/creepy Elon."

At Tesla's first AI day last year, some details were shared from the company about the robot: its 5'8" stature, and a display-screen face, Creative Bloq shares.

Elon Musk mentioned that the robot would be ready in a year's time.

Enter: AI day part 2 set for September 30, where Tesla fans will either get the much-anticipated confirmation or be told to use their patience.

The robot, the outlet notes, was created with the intention of serving the Tesla factories and completing simple tasks currently done by employees.

Ever the visionary, Musk stated at the shareholder's meeting that he expects Optimus to be "more valuable than the car long-term.

"It will turn the whole notion of the economy on its head."

Musk has also noted that the robot has the potential to receive an AI brain that would render it capable of more complicated tasks and behaviors.

He has big plans for his humanoid robots, which the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed on a podcast last year.

Musk told the Lex Fridman podcast that his Tesla Bots could one day be companions as well as workers.

He said: "It could develop a personality over time that is unique. It’s not like all the robots are the same.

"That personality could evolve to match the owner, or whatever you want to call it."

The technological advance has been sparking panic on Twitter.

@TinyFighterGirl tweeted "Humans need humans, not AI. NO THANKS."

They completed their post with a meme from the office, wherein Steve Carrell's Michael Scott shakes his head and says "Nope. Don't like that.

Musk also explained that the first focus of his humanoid robots is to do jobs that humans don't want to do.

In spite of, or perhaps because of its imperfections, Musk said the robot could make "the perfect buddy".

The last AI day took place near Tesla's global headquarters, which is Musk's Gigafactory Texas.