UPDATE: Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks courts to allow ban on abortions at 6 weeks to go into effect

3 News Now
Deidre DeJear: Use Iowa’s ‘trust fund’ for mental health, education funding
Iowa needs to use its budget surplus to address shortages in mental health and public education, Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear said Saturday. DeJear spoke to a group of more than 50 people gathered at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. The state is underfunding both public education and mental health, she said, and needs to put government money to use helping Iowans in need.
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Insulin Votes, Law Enforcement Messaging, and Reynolds' Heartbeat Bill
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Sens. Ernst and Grassley’s insulin votes, Iowa Republicans’ mixed messaging on law enforcement, and Gov. Reynolds puts the so-called fetal heartbeat bill back in the courts. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that...
bleedingheartland.com
Legal analysis: The state's case for reinstating Iowa's abortion ban
Bill from White Plains is an Iowa attorney with a specific interest in constitutional law and civil liberties. Who’s more important: 51 percent of the populace of Iowa or, Iowa’s Republican-controlled government?. That is the question raised by the motion a partisan think tank filed in Polk County...
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
iowatorch.com
Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
KCCI.com
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
New foundation to meet needs of mental health patients in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new foundation in Iowa is on a mission to provide more support for those who struggle with mental health. The Turnwell Foundation for Mental Health partners with systems of care to provide the local community with immediate and long-term mental health support. The foundation hosted a charity event called Project […]
1380kcim.com
Local Farm Families To Be Recognized At Iowa State Fair For Conservation Leadership
Four local farm families will be recognized next week during the Iowa State Fair for their long-standing dedication to protecting the state’s natural resources through the voluntary use of conservation practices. The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards are selected by a state committee consisting of members from both conservation and agricultural groups to recognize producers that maintain cover crop usage, wetland bioreactor, saturated buffers, and other similar practices in support of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Recipients also act as local leaders by advocating for widespread use of such practices within the ag industry and their home communities. Forty recipients were selected for the 2022 award presentation, including Michael Vonnahme of Carroll County, Jason and Kelli Fineran of Sac County, Rowly and Deb Burton of Shelby County, and Scott McLaughlin of Shelby County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kaylan Lyon will formally present these awards during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Recent winners from the area include John Van Horn of Carroll County, Rosmann Family Farms of Shelby County, Eric and Jessica Hunziker of Sac County, and Luke and Linda Croghan of Shelby County. Since the award’s creation in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022
(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus around boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
kwit.org
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurses strike vote set for today (Monday) for nurses in portions of Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--The 15,000 member Minnesota Nurses Association is voting today (Monday) on whether to strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports at a date to-be-determined, if contract negotiations remain stalemated. M-N-A union President Mary Turner says chronic staffing shortages endanger patient safety and put Minnesota on the verge of a health crisis with nurses leaving the bedside. Executives at Methodist, North Memorial, Fairview, and Children’s hospitals say they’re disappointed nurses’ union leadership “has rushed into their strike authorization vote and continues to reject our offer of an outside mediator.”
Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
AARP giving away goodie bags for birthday of Social Security Act
DES MOINES, Iowa — AARP will be celebrating the 87th birthday of the Social Security Act by giving away goodie bags at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. The first 87 people to visit AARP’s booth at noon in the Varied Industries Building will receive a free birthday goodie bag. This year, AARP is focused […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa State Treasurer Renews Call for State-Run ‘Retirement Savings Iowa’ Program
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald is again calling for creation of a state-managed investment program for Iowans who don’t have a pension or retirement plan through their employer. “If you’re a waitress or you work at the lumber yard or a small business — any...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa State Fair’s Big Boar Contest has only 2 entries amid soaring inflation, heat
Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford owned by Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won the Big Boar Contest on Aug. 11. (Photo by Jim Obradovich for Iowa Capital Dispatch) It’s possible that the cost to feed giant pigs was too much. Or maybe the summer’s unrelenting heat made...
