Gina Moraga
3d ago
Bless the Hwyway Patrolman who put his life in danger to help this man on his motorcar. Why couldn't u call a friend to take u to visit. Instead of 1 life being placed in danger now we have 2.
_Samuel_
3d ago
What kind of son would let their elderly/handicapped father travel in mid day heat by wheel chair on dangerous highways?
KOLD-TV
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
12news.com
3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County. The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Unmissable Things to do in Arizona
Looking for the best things to do in Arizona? From exploring ghost towns to hiking through breathtaking valleys, here’s what you shouldn’t miss. Home to big hitters like ummm… THE GRAND CANYON, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Arizona’s expansive desert landscapes are a treasure trove of discovery.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona first responders help reunite only survivor in deadly crash with beloved toy
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In Northern Arizona, first responders went above and beyond their job to comfort a 6-year-old boy after both his parents and brother were killed in a car crash west of Flagstaff. The crash happened on July 26, and volunteers with the Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department...
12news.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings covered the Valley during Sunday night storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
KGUN 9
Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not
PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
Family of ASU freshman killed in hazing ritual says lives will be saved under new bill
PHOENIX — A new law in Arizona is targeting the dangers of hazing rituals. Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2322 into law. The bill titled “Jack’s Law" is named in honor of former Arizona State University freshman Jack Culolias. Culolias died in November 2012 from alcohol...
12news.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies support around Lake, Masters in Arizona
PHOENIX — People packed the lower bowl of the Arizona Federal Theatre to watch a governor from another state along with a woman vying for the position in Arizona. Kari Lake and Blake Masters were the two Arizona headliners along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Turning Point Action's Unite and Win Rally on Sunday.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
Antelope Valley Press
Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area drug trafficking investigation leads to 14 indictments, 500K fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona said 14 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been indicted on drug and weapons charges, following a yearlong investigation. The investigation led to the seizure of 517,000 fentanyl pills, 130 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine and about 1 ounce of fentanyl powder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
LIVE UPDATES: Power outages, rain, thunder, lightning across the Valley
Storms started bubbling around the Valley Friday afternoon and made their way into the Phoenix Metro around 2 p.m.
KOLD-TV
KOLD Investigates: Arizona taking border security into its own hands, invests millions in security
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey wants Arizona to take border security into its own hands, and has invested millions of dollars to do it. Ducey signed House Bill 2317 which dedicates $335 million in state sales tax revenue to border security. “Inaction by President Joe Biden...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Powerful storm batters parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale
Friday saw a day of severe weather in parts of the Phoenix area, as a powerful monsoon storm brought flooding and blowing dust to parts of the Valley. We have team coverage on the weather.
