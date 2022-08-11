Harriet Mae Henrich, age 96, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born May of 1926 in Merrill and married Gerald Henrich on January 1, 1945. Together, they raised three children: Jerry (Andrea), Lynn (Carol) and Holly, who all survive. She is further survived by her beloved 5 grandsons: Chris, Jeremy, Tom, Ben, and Jason, her 8 great-grandchildren, whom she adored, siblings: Harry, Carol and Marlene (William), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Esther, husband: Gerald and siblings: Leroy, Annette, and David.

