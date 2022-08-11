Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
High school football preview: multiple schools host scrimmages
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school football season starts in one week and teams are starting to get back in shape for their Week 1 matchups on August 19th. There were a number of towns hosting scrimmages today, such as Tomahawk and Minocqua. In Tomahawk, the teams participating were Tomahawk, Colby, Rib Lake/Prentice and Wittenberg-Birnamwood. In Minocqua, the teams were Lakeland Union, Rhinelander and Northland Pines.
