Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
ohio.edu
August 2022 Board of Trustees meeting to be streamed
The Ohio University Board of Trustees’ Aug. 18-19 meetings will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19. The meetings will be conducted in Rooms 246 and 249 on the Dublin Campus. The meetings on Thursday, Aug. 18, including all...
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
Outnumbered: In Rural Ohio, Two Supporters of Solar Power Step Into a Roomful of Opposition
This story is the second in a series about the conflict over solar power in Williamsport, Ohio, reported in partnership with ABC News. WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio—On a weekday morning in May, Mark Schein drove his truck about a mile up the road and rang the doorbell of Melvin Steck and his son and caretaker Doug Steck. Mark stepped into the kitchen, saw Melvin, who is 101, and let out a joyous, “Hey there.”
WOUB
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
thelevisalazer.com
NOAH IS A BLAST AT SCIOTO COUNTY FAIR; GAINING EVEN MORE FANS
Click on photo above to see Noah’s FB page for more photos at the Fair. Lawrence County, Ky.’s NOAH THOMPSON played for a huge crowd at the Scioto County Fair last night. Photos from the show have been distributed on Noah’s Facebook page as the crowds get bigger and the girls’ hearts keep fluttering.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
WSAZ
Four Lawrence County School systems to receive security enhancement funding
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Four schools is Lawrence County have been awarded state funding to enhance school safety. Chesapeake, Fairland, Rock Hill are all receiving $150,000 and and the Lawrence County Joint Vocational School is receiving $50,000 as part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s K-12 Safety Grant Program. “Each...
WOUB
Jackson quarterback shows resilience after breakout season
JACKSON, Ohio (WOUB) — While being named state champions is the ultimate goal for every high school football team in southeast Ohio, it would be a huge accomplishment for the Jackson Ironmen. “We took a tour to the Canton Hall of Fame and visited the state championship site. I...
WTAP
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
Record-Herald
Panthers beat Tanks, 17-12
A pass intended for Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers (85) or Garrett Guess (5) is defended by Unioto in a scrimmage game Chillicothe Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Sherman Tanks, 17-12. In the contest for Miami Trace, Zach Warnock kicked a 34-yard field goal; Trey Robinette had two touchdown passes, a 6-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Guess and another to Bryce Perkins. Miami Trace will open the season at home against the Waverly Tigers next Friday night at 7 p.m. Warnock converted two extra-point kicks.
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
Think you’re being deceived by an energy supplier? Here’s what to do
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is sweating from the pressure of an $800 electric bill from July. When they found out the rising cost wasn’t the result of cranking up the air conditioning, they called NBC4 Investigates to shine some light on why the price caught them by surprise. James Mathias is one […]
sciotopost.com
Man Wanted for Questioning After Sheriff Finds A Man Dead, Arrested in Ross County
ROSS – A man who was wanted for questioning around the death of a 42-year-old man in Pike county has been arrested. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36 pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio.
