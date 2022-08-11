Read full article on original website
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
LINCOLN — The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
Indiana needs significant public health reforms, governor's commission finds
The first deep dive in decades investigating the status of Indiana's public health systems has identified nearly three dozen areas in need of improvement. The recently released final report of the Governor's Public Health Commission finds Hoosier health was woefully lacking even before the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant gaps in the capability of the state and local health departments to respond in a crisis.
Taxpayer rebate checks finally headed to Hoosier homes
The check is in the mail — for real, this time. Following months of delays caused by a nationwide shortage of security paper, the state auditor on Monday will begin printing some 1.7 million paper checks to return a portion of Indiana's bulging budget reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. The...
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
2022 TEA Grades: What We Learned
For the first time since COVID-19 threw a wrench into education in the Lone Star State and beyond, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released 2022 A–F accountability ratings for districts and campuses. And while COVID wreaked havoc on school systems, teachers, parents and students alike, no Smith County...
Bryan hopes to ease Nebraska's nursing shortage through telehealth services
It's no secret that there's a national shortage of nurses. It existed before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's only gotten worse over the past couple of years. A recent McKinsey study predicted there could be a shortage of anywhere from 200,000-450,000 nurses by 2025, assuming current care models don't change.
Push to revamp public schools sparks split in education community, 'Time to raise the bar'
BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders and local school superintendents are on a collision course over a proposal to overhaul the state's accountability system for public schools. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others want to toughen rules for high schools to earn an A rating. They also...
