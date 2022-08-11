ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KPVI Newschannel 6

'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check

The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Taxpayer rebate checks finally headed to Hoosier homes

The check is in the mail — for real, this time. Following months of delays caused by a nationwide shortage of security paper, the state auditor on Monday will begin printing some 1.7 million paper checks to return a portion of Indiana's bulging budget reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. The...
K99

11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K

They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
1310kfka.com

Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado

Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
KXRM

Don’t panic if you haven’t received your TABOR check, says Treasurer

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News caught up with Colorado Treasurer Dave Young when he visited Pueblo on Thursday, and discussed the Colorado Cash Back/TABOR refund checks. The checks– which every Colorado taxpayer should receive if they filed their taxes by June 30 — are a result of the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which dictates […]
OutThere Colorado

Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado

Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
aspenpublicradio.org

Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
travellemming.com

11 Best Places to Go Camping in Colorado (By a Local)

My family and I love to go camping in Colorado! It’s such a fun, inexpensive way to see the state. Families on a budget, young couples, and anyone looking for a cheap vacation can appreciate Colorado camping trips!. As a Colorado local, I have so many favorite places to...
KKTV

Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?

DENVER (KKTV) - Over the next several days, you should be receiving a check in the mail, courtesy of the state of Colorado!. Any Coloradan who filed a tax return by June 30 is expected to get $750 back from the state, or $1,500 if filing jointly. But what if when you open the envelope, the check is for less than those amounts?
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Colorado (Hotels, Airbnbs, & Cabins)

Colorado is home to gorgeous snowy mountains, dense forests, and fresh outdoor air. Best known for its luxury ski resorts, it is the perfect location for a romantic retreat. There are plenty of beautiful towns and high-end resorts throughout Colorado. Couples can choose from many suitable options when visiting including the Oxford Hotel, Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, and Four Seasons Vail. Ski villages, mountains, and parks offer ample opportunities for bonding together amongst nature. When it comes to romantic vacations, Colorado is the ideal destination.
