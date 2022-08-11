Read full article on original website
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
‘FBI’ Cast Members Hilariously Hop on Trend in Franchise’s First Official TikTok
The crime show “FBI” can be dark and dramatic. However, the cast still knows how to have fun, and they proved it with their first TikTok. “FBI” comes from the same minds as the “Law & Order” franchise. The CBS description of the show says: “FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.”
Armie Hammer’s alleged victims come forward in ‘House of Hammer’ trailer
see also Armie Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich: He wanted to ‘barbecue and eat’ me “He quickly grooms you in the relationship,” she claims. Armie Hammer’s alleged victims have come forward in the first trailer for Discovery+’s new documentary series, “House of Hammer.” The explosive first trailer, released Wednesday by the network, includes footage of two of Hammer’s exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, coming forward to detail their harrowing experiences and include screenshots of messages and voice notes the “Social Network” star allegedly sent them. “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place...
Salman Rushdie on Ventilator, Unable to Speak: ‘The News Is Not Good,’ His Agent Says
Salman Rushdie suffered extensive injuries in an attack earlier Friday and remains on a ventilator and unable to speak, his agent, Andrew Wylie told The New York Times on Friday night. “The news is not good,” Wylie said via email. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his...
