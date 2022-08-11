ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
iqstock.news

Trial Starts in Challenge to New Montana Voting Laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) A trial is scheduled to start Monday in Billings in a challenge to three state laws that the Montana Democratic Party, tribal organizations and youth advocacy groups argue were aimed at making voting more difficult for Native Americans, young voters, the elderly and people with disabilities. District...
MONTANA STATE
iqstock.news

So-Called Dont Say Gay Law Confuses Some Florida Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call Dont Say Gay and some teachers have worried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble. As students return from summer break, educators are cautiously adjusting...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy