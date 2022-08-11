ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mike Locksley talks injuries, key upgrade and more after Maryland football's first scrimmage

Maryland football held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, allowing its offense and defense to get reps in game situations for the first time ahead of the upcoming season. The Terps got their first game-like action from a roster that returns 15 starters from last season, the most of any Big Ten program, and look to capitalize on a record-setting campaign that saw the program finish 7-6 with a bowl victory.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball Staff Offers 6-foot-7 Wing Caleb Williams

On Friday, the Pitt staff dug deeper into the class of 2024 by extending an offer to 6-foot-7 wing prospect Caleb Williams out of Washington, D.C. Williams has become a hot commodity in the recruiting world, as he holds offers from Villanova, Virginia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Maryland, and others heading into his junior season of high school ball. He is ranked as a four-star prospect according to On3.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
CBS Baltimore

Jimmy's Famous Seafood and the Baltimore Ravens host Firefighter Appreciation Night

BALTIMORE -- A couple of dozen local first responders are getting a special treat for the Baltimore Ravens preseason game.Jimmy's Famous Seafood teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens to host Firefighter Appreciation Night right before the first preseason football game.The brave men and women enjoyed food and drinks. They also received a special gift bag. Then they all boarded a bus and headed off to see the Baltimore Ravens take the field against the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
talbotspy.org

Wes Moore to Attend Mid-Shore Events on August 16

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland, will be making two appearances on the Shore on August 16. The first event will take place at the Packing House in Cambridge on August 16 from 4pm to 530pm. The host committee includes CG Appleby, Meta Boyd, Rob Etgen, Jay Falstand, Howard Freedlander, Wayne Gilchrist, Alan Griffith, Steve Hamblin, Ed Hatcher, Beth & Jeff Horstman, Tim & Kristen Junkin, Marty & Al Sikes, and Richard & Beverly Tilghman. Tickets can be purchased here.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
Person
Joshua Perry
NBC Washington

Shortage of CO2 Leads Local Brewery to Alternative Carbonation Methods

While you might have cracked open a cold one to enjoy Saturday’s preseason football game, the U.S. is experiencing a shortage of carbon dioxide, which produces all that fizz and bubbly in the beer. Issues with contamination and a train line strike have impacted the carbon dioxide supply around...
OLNEY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hundreds of college students moved into Morgan State's new Thurgood Marshall building Saturday

Hundreds of college students participated in Morgan State University's Move-In Day on Saturday and became the first-ever residents at the university's newly constructed Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall.The new 10-story facility is the first residence hall to be built on Morgan State University's campus in more than three decades, according to university staff. It cost $95 million to build and will house 670 student residents, staff said.It has a variety of amenities, including fitness centers, study rooms, and a convenience store. Later in the fall, a campus dining hall will be made available to students living in the facility, according to university staff."I feel like I'm going to have a great experience here," one of the new college students said. "I'm ready for freshman week."
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Resident Claims World Record $4.4 Million Prize at 2022 White Marlin Open

The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.4 million prize (photos below by @ryanwlackey). Silver Spring’s Bill Britt received a $960,000 payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
OCEAN CITY, MD
wypr.org

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btn#The Big Ten Network#Qb Taulia Tagovailoa#Dmv#Coachlocks
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently

Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Georgetown bar reconsiders age limit policy

Clubhouse, the reboot of the former Church Hall bar and restaurant in Georgetown, appears to be getting pushback to its new “no-one-under-23” policy. Church Hall, which opened in 2018, became popular with the college-aged crowd. The owners wanted to pivot to a more upscale all-day operation with Clubhouse. The 23-and-over policy was intended to help with that.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
SYKESVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy