Best wineries with food in Paso Robles
– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
Central Coast breweries brace for nationwide CO2 shortage
Central Coast breweries say they are bracing for the impact of CO2 shortages, adding that the issues they are facing now are enough to keep their hands, or glasses full.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening
On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
Old West style shootout returns to San Luis Obispo for 27th year
More than 200 men and women gathered in San Luis Obispo wearing belts, holsters, leather vests and cowboy hats for the second day of an out-of-the-ordinary shooting competition.
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo Beach
We were able to spend another weekend in Pismo Beach courtesy of a friend who owns a beach house there. Before I review the food we had at Pizmo Cafe and Wooly's, I just wanted to tell you how relaxing it was this past weekend.
SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire
When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event
There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.
A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast
Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!. Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up...
Thee Sacred Souls bring their '60s and '70s soul sounds to SLO Brew Rock
The '60s and '70s were the golden era of soul and R&B—Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, Ben E. King, Marvin Gaye, Percy Sledge, and many others changed the music scene and left an indelible stamp. Now their torch has been picked up by San Diego soul and R&B act Thee Sacred Souls, who make honeyed falsetto magic.
Local baseball players competing in Pony League World Series
Jaden Taylor, a San Luis Obispo resident, and Marcus Garcia, a Paso Robles resident, are competing in the Pony League World Series.
High speed chase comes to an end near Paso Robles
Red Mercedes Benz crashes near Spring Street offramp. – A high-speed chase involving a red Mercedes Benz that began near the start of the Cuesta Grade ended near Paso Robles yesterday, according to eyewitness reports. The chase began shortly before 3 p.m. California Highway Patrol placed a spike strip on...
My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket
I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
Coast Guard and a private boat help rescue kayakers struggling in seas off Cambria
Northwesterly winds make “for a very hard paddle back,” according to Cambria Fire captain.
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries
One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.
Northern Chumash tribe asks Gov. Newsom to give back Diablo Canyon lands
“The state has a unique opportunity to correct a historical wrong that still affects our people today,” the tribe’s letter to the governor reads.
3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero
20 firefighters responded to the fully engulfed vehicle Saturday morning.
Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9
Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9. Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7. Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6. Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed...
Outage knocks out power to 1,200 SLO County customers
PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
