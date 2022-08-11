ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Speedway Digest

Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening

On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire

When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KEYT

A hot weekend for outdoor events up and down the coast

Temperatures are warming slightly going into the weekend. We will be about 3 to 6 degrees above average with dry conditions. If you like the heat, it should be a great opportunity to enjoy one of the last weekends of summertime outside!. Bicycle riders - you'll want to head up...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket

I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kclu.org

Central Coast man shot to death

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries

One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9

Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9. Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7. Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6. Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed...
ATASCADERO, CA

