Ted Baker blinked and it now is on track to have a new owner. After a series of on-and-off negotiations that have dragged on for months, Authentic Brands Group is expected to reveal Tuesday morning that it has signed a deal to purchase the U.K.-based brand for 110 million pence a share, or around $203 million in total, a price that is about one-third lower than the 160 pence a share the company had originally expected to bring.More from WWDApril Fools Day Fashion PranksUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Remembering Photographer Eric Boman An announcement of the...

