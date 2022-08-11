ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Another heat advisory in effect for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory will be in effect Monday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. across the ArkLaTex. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s, perhaps 100. Heat index values could reach 107. STAY CONNECTED. It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Third annual Clear the Shelters event held in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sci-Port Discovery Center hosted their third annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday. The goal was to help local animal shelters that have reached their full capacity. Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Parish Paws, The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana and Port City Cat...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Extending broadband to rural Caddo Parish will be costly

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Extending affordable broadband internet access to people out in rural parts of the country is a national push by the federal government. And a committee under the Caddo Parish Commission met for the first time to discuss how the state of Louisiana is helping further that goal of closing the digital divide in this area.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery

HALLSVILLE, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gassed up and headed west for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery is a family owned event facility dedicated to providing customers an unparalleled and unique experience. Walkers Mill is located in Hallsville, Texas...
HALLSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
KTBS

Young Professionals Initiative names 40 Under Forty Class of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana, a program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, is pleased to announce the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of Northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions hosts graduation

SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions had a lot to celebrate Saturday. Some students received their bachelors and masters degrees at Saturday's graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. "It was really interesting to see how healthcare is constantly changing, even education, and how we...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Southern University re-instates mask mandate

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced they will be re-instating a mask mandate for all buildings on campus. The following statement was sent by Southern officials Sunday evening:. In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Planning#Consumer Tips
KTBS

Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals

KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KARNACK, TX
KTBS

Marshall Police Department details plans for community policing program

The Marshall Police Department plans to expand its community policing program, going from one to four districts within the city. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed the expansion of the program at the Marshall City Council’s Thursday meeting. “The community policing… I think over the last 5 years; 10...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Hosea McCain got behind the wheel in World War II

ORE CITY, Texas -- Eighty years ago, when his country needed him, Hosea McCain was using a crosscut saw to manually clear trees in the woodsy areas of east Texas. “Work was work back then," Hosea laughed from his porch after recently celebrating his 103rd birthday. His draft notice during...
ORE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KTBS

One year after fatal hit and run family still waiting for answers

SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago, that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run. It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Free Depression Screenings

SHREVEPORT, La. - As we all know, suicide rates are rising and is currently the second leading cause of death within the ages of 15-18. KTBS 3 spoke with Abigail Johnson, owner of Johnson Behavioral Health Group, about a free community outreach event this weekend. Johnson will be conducting free...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Haynesville

HAYNESVILLE, La. - No matter the year, there’s a constant reminder of the expectations in Haynesville. "Go all the way," senior Toby Franklin says. "I mean that's just every year's expectations. So I mean just fight as hard as you can and see how far we can go." Teammate...
HAYNESVILLE, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Homer

HOMER, La. - It hadn’t happened in Homer since 1939 and head coach Richie Casey says he embraced the feeling of being a state champion. "A while. I'm not going to lie to you. We celebrated a long time here in Homer man and a lot of people are still celebrating," he explains.
HOMER, LA
KTBS

Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate

HOMER, La -- Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about sending suspects...
HOMER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy