FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Another heat advisory in effect for Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - A heat advisory will be in effect Monday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. across the ArkLaTex. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s, perhaps 100. Heat index values could reach 107. STAY CONNECTED. It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the...
KTBS
Third annual Clear the Shelters event held in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sci-Port Discovery Center hosted their third annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday. The goal was to help local animal shelters that have reached their full capacity. Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Parish Paws, The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana and Port City Cat...
KTBS
Extending broadband to rural Caddo Parish will be costly
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Extending affordable broadband internet access to people out in rural parts of the country is a national push by the federal government. And a committee under the Caddo Parish Commission met for the first time to discuss how the state of Louisiana is helping further that goal of closing the digital divide in this area.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery
HALLSVILLE, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gassed up and headed west for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery is a family owned event facility dedicated to providing customers an unparalleled and unique experience. Walkers Mill is located in Hallsville, Texas...
KTBS
The Morning Break: KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home & Hope Watermelon Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and the Hope Watermelon Festival.
KTBS
Young Professionals Initiative names 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana, a program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, is pleased to announce the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of Northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen,...
KTBS
LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions hosts graduation
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions had a lot to celebrate Saturday. Some students received their bachelors and masters degrees at Saturday's graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center. "It was really interesting to see how healthcare is constantly changing, even education, and how we...
KTBS
Southern University re-instates mask mandate
BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced they will be re-instating a mask mandate for all buildings on campus. The following statement was sent by Southern officials Sunday evening:. In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate...
KTBS
Karnack community center seeks help in identifying vandals
KARNACK, Texas — Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization is seeking the public’s help in identifying vandals, who recently broke into the newly opened community center, stealing surveillance equipment and more. The trespassers were caught on camera Sunday, the day the community center was scheduled to conduct a raffle...
KTBS
Marshall Police Department details plans for community policing program
The Marshall Police Department plans to expand its community policing program, going from one to four districts within the city. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed the expansion of the program at the Marshall City Council’s Thursday meeting. “The community policing… I think over the last 5 years; 10...
KTBS
Suspect arrested in Columbia County following crash, hours-long search
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - Authorities in Columbia County have their man. Micah Keppers, 27, was arrested Sunday on Columbia Road 3 following an hours-long search that was launched when he left the scene of a crash Saturday evening. Authorities had been warning residents in the area to lock their houses and...
KTBS
Hosea McCain got behind the wheel in World War II
ORE CITY, Texas -- Eighty years ago, when his country needed him, Hosea McCain was using a crosscut saw to manually clear trees in the woodsy areas of east Texas. “Work was work back then," Hosea laughed from his porch after recently celebrating his 103rd birthday. His draft notice during...
KTBS
One year after fatal hit and run family still waiting for answers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Family and friends came together in Shreveport Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary. It was one year ago, that Kenneth Boyter died and his wife, Elizabeth, was critically injured in a hit and run. It happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 3132 between Terry Bradshaw and...
KTBS
Free Depression Screenings
SHREVEPORT, La. - As we all know, suicide rates are rising and is currently the second leading cause of death within the ages of 15-18. KTBS 3 spoke with Abigail Johnson, owner of Johnson Behavioral Health Group, about a free community outreach event this weekend. Johnson will be conducting free...
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Haynesville
HAYNESVILLE, La. - No matter the year, there’s a constant reminder of the expectations in Haynesville. "Go all the way," senior Toby Franklin says. "I mean that's just every year's expectations. So I mean just fight as hard as you can and see how far we can go." Teammate...
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Homer
HOMER, La. - It hadn’t happened in Homer since 1939 and head coach Richie Casey says he embraced the feeling of being a state champion. "A while. I'm not going to lie to you. We celebrated a long time here in Homer man and a lot of people are still celebrating," he explains.
KTBS
Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate
HOMER, La -- Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about sending suspects...
