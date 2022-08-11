Read full article on original website
Montana OPI’s 2022 Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair is Open
HELENA – The Montana Office of Public Instruction is hosting the 4th Virtual Teacher Job Fair this afternoon and Saturday. This virtual format allows teachers and Montana school districts to connect. This Job Fair is offered free of charge to both candidates and districts. Currently, there are 1,173 job listings for teachers on the Office of Public Instruction’s (OPI) Jobs for Teachers site. Many districts throughout Montana are seeking to fill positions in:
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues
Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
“Purple Pirate Potatoes” Pass the Test with School Lunch Panel
BOZEMAN – Is this a lunchroom or a five-star restaurant? Montana’s K-12 students may wonder after such fare as Bison Barley Soup, Purple Pirate Potatoes and Cherry Berry Sunrise starts appearing on their school lunch menus this year. Recipes for those and other dishes were recently published by...
MT DOC: $1.1 Million of Grant Funding Awarded to Blackfeet, Other Montana Tribal Nations
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today more than $1.1 million of grant funding has been awarded to seven of Montana’s Tribal Nations to enhance tourism activities. The grant funding is provided through Commerce’s Tribal Tourism Enhancement Grant (TTEG) program. “These new Tribal Tourism Enhancement...
Bounty of the Big Sky: Study Shows Montana Farmers Markets Generate $10 Million
Montana joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week August 7-13, 2022. The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) and the Montana Farmers Market Network encourage everyone to celebrate the “Bounty of the Big Sky” by shopping at local farmers markets this week and every week. Governor Greg Gianforte’s office also supports the celebration by officially proclaiming August 7-13, 2022 as Farmers Market Week in Montana.
Bison and Other Montana Foods Featured in Six New School Recipes
Imagine your child sitting down to a school lunch that included Bison Barley Soup and Cherry Berry Sunrise all featuring foods raised here in Montana. On Tuesday, we spoke to Molly Stenberg, Co-Director of Montana Team Nutrition on Tuesday about the newest additions to Montana’s school meals program. She...
MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!
One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
Montana SOS Asks Biden to Remove Executive Order
Recently, President Joe Biden enacted Executive Order 14019 that would insert federal agencies into the state's electoral processes. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told us on Wednesday why she joined 14 other Secretaries of State across the U.S. in calling on President Biden to rescind the executive order. Jacobsen...
53rd Annual Governor’s Conference on Aging Will Honor Montana Centenarians
The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) wants to honor Montana centenarians during the 53rd annual Governor’s Conference on Aging October 4 - 5, 2022. The hybrid event will take place at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte with a virtual attendance option. Centenarians will be honored at a luncheon that will begin at noon on October 4.
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana
The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
Montana FWP Wants Your Opinion on Proposed Ice Fishing Contests
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on ice fishing contests proposed for the 2022-2023 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits. Proposed 2022-2023 Ice Fishing Contest (PDF) Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions, or denied by the...
Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana
The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
