Lombardo is the lesser of two evils considering him and sisolini are friends. Just because Lombardo says that he is running AS a Republican, doesn't mean he IS a Republican.
Vote for Sisolak if you want the current administration to continue on the course of riots, BLM, antifa and high gas prices. Joe Lombardo hopefully will be a fresh new start for Nevada in trying to fix the last administrations wrong doing. I personally didn’t for either one but hopefully Joe Lombardo will turn this state around. We already know that Steve Sisolak follows California and Nevadans should have enough.
Such a shame that there's not someone below the age of 50.Why can't Nevada have a 40something Female on each ticket. Haven't we seen what older wealthier white males do to our country?Be better Nevada.
Comments / 18