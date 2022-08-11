Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the first week of school comes to a close with a shortage of nearly 3,000 teachers in the state, Nevada faces another staffing shortage in its education system — mental health professionals. The state would need 35 times as many school social workers, 3.7 times as many school psychologists and twice as many school […] The post Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730. appeared first on Nevada Current.

3 DAYS AGO