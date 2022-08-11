ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

B777A350-1000
3d ago

Lombardo is the lesser of two evils considering him and sisolini are friends. Just because Lombardo says that he is running AS a Republican, doesn't mean he IS a Republican.

7
Victor West
3d ago

Vote for Sisolak if you want the current administration to continue on the course of riots, BLM, antifa and high gas prices. Joe Lombardo hopefully will be a fresh new start for Nevada in trying to fix the last administrations wrong doing. I personally didn’t for either one but hopefully Joe Lombardo will turn this state around. We already know that Steve Sisolak follows California and Nevadans should have enough.

12
Andy Clayman
3d ago

Such a shame that there's not someone below the age of 50.Why can't Nevada have a 40something Female on each ticket. Haven't we seen what older wealthier white males do to our country?Be better Nevada.

3
KOLO TV Reno

GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
The Associated Press

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Axios

Nevada's biggest union is stumping on the economy for Dems

Nevada’s biggest workers' organization — the Culinary Union — says it's helping Democrats in the midterms by focusing on the economy and battling misconceptions about what's caused record inflation. Why it matters: The union, which represents 60,000 Nevada hotel staffers, bartenders and casino workers, is a political...
Nevada Current

Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the first week of school comes to a close with a shortage of nearly 3,000 teachers in the state, Nevada faces another staffing shortage in its education system — mental health professionals.  The state would need 35 times as many school social workers, 3.7 times as many school psychologists and twice as many school […] The post Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730. appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
963kklz.com

Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years

The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
FOX Reno

Reno closing in on record for wettest August in history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Thunderstorms roared all over Northern Nevada to kick start the month of August. Since August 1 of this year, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has recorded 1.55 inches of rain, making this the second wettest August in Reno history. The record to...
8 News Now

Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
thecentersquare.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Nevada Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
