(EUREKA) --The Weasel Fire continues to grow in the northeast corner of Lincoln County. The lightning-caused fire has crossed onto the Flathead National Forest and into Canada over the weekend, expanding to more than 2500 acres as of this morning. Increased fire activity is expected to continue over the next 24 hours as the hotter temperatures continue. The fire continues to burn in heavy dense fuels in steep, rough and unpopulated terrain.The primary focus is on protection to infrastructure and recreation resources and the community.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO