Fort Worth, TX

82 things to do in North Texas this weekend: LOL in Dallas, experience the dog days of summer in Grand Prairie or get your game on in Fort Worth!

WFAA
 3 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
PLANO, TX
checkoutdfw.com

What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
texasmetronews.com

VIDEO: Oak Cliff principal goes viral with back-to-school song

Fourth grader Levi Espinoza raps as he dances in a suit jacket next to principal Tito Salas. “Pirates don’t dribble, dribble, they score. We don’t like bronze and silver. We like gold.”. Levi — visibly shy — glances at Salas as he dribbles an imaginary basketball and dances,...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

