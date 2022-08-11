82 things to do in North Texas this weekend: LOL in Dallas, experience the dog days of summer in Grand Prairie or get your game on in Fort Worth!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
texasstandard.org
He’s photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked – like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff’s hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but two years ago, Tortellini didn’t even have a camera. Didn’t know how to use one.
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
KSAT 12
Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course
A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
blavity.com
Brother Of Aqib Talib Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Youth Football Coach In Dallas
A community in Lancaster, Texas is mourning the loss of a beloved coach who died when shots were fired at a youth football game on Saturday. Family and friends, who are dedicating tributes on social media, have identified the coach as Mike Hickmon. Video of the tragic incident shows multiple...
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
texasmetronews.com
VIDEO: Oak Cliff principal goes viral with back-to-school song
Fourth grader Levi Espinoza raps as he dances in a suit jacket next to principal Tito Salas. “Pirates don’t dribble, dribble, they score. We don’t like bronze and silver. We like gold.”. Levi — visibly shy — glances at Salas as he dribbles an imaginary basketball and dances,...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
