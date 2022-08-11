Read full article on original website
Earlene F. Hohler, 89, Jasper
Earlene F. Hohler, 89, of Jasper, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Earlene was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 26, 1932, to Earl and Loretta (Bumm) Gentry. She married John Hohler on May 1, 1951,...
Melisa Sue Scraper, 65, Winslow
Melisa Sue Scraper, 65, of Winslow, went to be with the angels on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the University Of Louisville Hospital at 10:04 p.m. She was born May 1, 1957, to Mansfield and Rosemary McBeth in Harris County, Texas. Melisa always had a smile to give someone. She...
Doris J. Michel, 85, Huntingburg
Doris J. Michel, 85, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Huntingburg. She was born March 21, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York to Harry and Rita (McNamara) Carey. She married Ralph Michel on September 5, 1959 in Brooklyn, New York. She was a veteran...
Dubois County DAR Chapter hosts district conference
On Saturday, August 6, the Dubois County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted more than 100 DAR members from around southern Indiana for the state organization’s Southwest District Conference. State Regent Cherie Baxter presided over the meeting, aided by Southern District Director Diana Ray and Dubois County Chapter Regent Karen Adams.
Fifth annual Overdose Candlelight Vigil to be held next week in Haysville
The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council plans to host its fifth annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day. This year, we will hold this important community event at Haysville Park on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. EST. This event is more...
