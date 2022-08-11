Melisa Sue Scraper, 65, of Winslow, went to be with the angels on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the University Of Louisville Hospital at 10:04 p.m. She was born May 1, 1957, to Mansfield and Rosemary McBeth in Harris County, Texas. Melisa always had a smile to give someone. She...

