Nashville, TN

Watch: Tennessee Vols find a unique way to build team chemistry

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has worked hard over the last 18 months to build a strong locker room at UT. Heupel has used various methods to improve team chemistry — dodgeball, Wiffle ball, etc — and it appears his efforts are working. This Vols team seems as close as any team in recent memory.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chris Parson, 4-star 2023 QB, announces SEC commitment

Chris Parson is headed to Starkvegas. The Elite 11 quarterback out of Ravenwood in Brentwood, Tennessee announced his commitment to play for Mike Leach’s Mississippi State program. He made the announcement live on YouTube. Parson is listed at over 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings,...
BRENTWOOD, TN
"Batter Up" Vintage Baseball 2PM SUNDAY At Oaklands

(MURFREESBORO) The sound of "Batters up" and bats knocking will fill this Sunday afternoon in the ballpark next to Oaklands Mansion. In fact, at 2:00 o'clock this Sunday afternoon (8/14/2022) you'll see the same kind of baseball the Maney's would have enjoyed in 1864. It's absolutely FREE to enjoy the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
SPRING HILL, TN
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions

Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
Milwaukee skyline from a hill in Franklin!

Was this taken near whitnall?
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
NASHVILLE, TN
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
TENNESSEE STATE
BCM opens heart, doors for college student-turned missionary

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (BP) – As a kid, Asleigh Wilson certainly had no plans to work in missions, but through Calvary Baptist Church and the Baptist Campus Ministry (BCM) at Middle Tennessee State University, God captured this first-generation college student’s heart for Him. Now graduated, she plans to spend her life telling others about Him.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Gresham Smith founder dies at 88

Gresham Smith co-founder Batey Gresham Jr. has died at the age of 88, the Nashville architecture firm announced Tuesday. Gresham and Flem Smith Jr. founded the firm in 1967, counting the newly established Hospital Corporation of America as an early client. Gresham attended Auburn University and worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before establishing the firm.
NASHVILLE, TN
Top HVAC Repair Companies in Nashville

If you live in Nashville, Tennessee, and are looking for the best HVAC repair Nashville has to offer, you have come to the right place. If you are in the market for a new air conditioning unit, you can check out some of the HVAC repair Nashville companies below. These companies will provide you with top-notch service at affordable prices. You can also talk to a Project Manager to discuss your next project. Besides, they’ll be able to give you a lot of valuable advice on how to choose the right company.
NASHVILLE, TN
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee

The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

