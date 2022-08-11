Read full article on original website
Canadiens Should Consider Trading Allen to The Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that starting goalie Robin Lehner will likely be out for the season. It was determined that he would require hip surgery with no timetable for his return. This leaves the Golden Knights without an NHL starting goalie. Laurent Brossoit, last season’s backup for Vegas, is also currently on the injured reserve (IR). If Brossoit isn’t ready to return when the season starts, they are left with Michael Hutchinson, who has only played 38 games in the NHL since 2016-17, and Logan Thompson, who has a career total of 20 NHL games. The Montreal Canadiens have a situation where they can afford to trade one of their three NHL-signed goaltenders, and Jake Allen could be the perfect fit for Vegas.
Bruins’ Lysell Can Add Missing Offensive Elements to NHL Lineup
The Boston Bruins could get an infusion of talent into their lineup this season if Fabian Lysell impresses coming out of training camp. The 19-year-old winger was one of the most gifted forwards in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and slid to the Bruins who owned the 21st overall selection; without second-guessing it, the Bruins pounced on the opportunity and took a player who could add a different element to the team.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Galchenyuk
As we inch closer to the opening of training camp, Alex Galchenyuk is still a free agent, despite coming off a decent 2021-22 season. In 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season, he scored six goals and 21 points. Although that isn’t dominant production, he has shown in the past that he can be a solid middle-six forward when he’s on his game, and I think he should be able to land a contract before the start of 2022-23. Here’s a look at three teams that should consider signing the former first-round pick.
3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct
The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
Frederik Andersen Trade Revisited
For five seasons, Frederik Andersen patrolled the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though he had some ups and downs with the team, he was well-liked — for the most part — by the fans and within the room. But, as most know, Andersen didn’t always don the blue and white of the Maple Leafs.
3 Moose Players Who Could Play a Role for Jets in 2022-23
The Manitoba Moose finished the 2021-22 regular season with a record of 41-24-5, which was good for second place in the Central Division. Their season ended in heartbreaking fashion on home ice against the Milwaukee Admirals, losing the fifth game of the best-of-five series 2-1. When an American Hockey League...
What Does a Successful Flyers Season Look Like in 2022-23?
The Philadelphia Flyers will enter 2022-23 coming off of two seasons in which they lacked success. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher insists they do not need to undergo a rebuild despite evidence to the contrary. He is hoping a better year of health from key players along with proper coaching from new hire John Tortorella will pay off and lead the team back to the playoffs.
A Tribute to Edmonton Oilers Superfan Ben Stelter
With the news of the passing of young Ben Stelter on Aug. 9, many fans and players associated with the Edmonton Oilers felt a deep sense of loss. Ben passed away at the age of 6 years old from glioblastoma — a form of brain cancer. A friend of mine who also lost her son just a short time ago said there is no greater grief for a parent than losing a child. As a Dad myself, my heart goes out to Ben’s Dad Mike and his family who are grieving the loss of this amazing little boy.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Nylander, Aube-Kubel & Robertson
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the team’s right wingers and how they stack up against right wingers on other NHL teams. The spoiler is that they stack up very well, indeed. Second, I’ll consider what Nick Robertson might need to have a good season at the NHL level.
Montreal Canadiens’ 2022 Offseason Far from Over
It will likely be another hard 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season, at least in the standings. Even if Habs head coach Martin St. Louis made things more bearable for fans down the stretch, a playoff spot will be hard to come by once again. With that in mind, Canadiens fans probably...
Avalanche Top 10 Player Contracts Ranked
Few people were surprised when Joe Sakic won the Jim Gregory Award for Best General Manager of the Year in the NHL. After all, his team, the Colorado Avalanche, had just won the Stanley Cup, had just finished with the best regular season record (119 points) in franchise history, and had been the betting line favorite to win the championship since before the season started.
Blackhawks: 3 Remaining Free Agent Left Wingers to Target
Chicago Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson completely decimated the team’s depth at left wing this offseason. He of course traded star winger Alex DeBrincat and also let Dominik Kubalik leave through free agency. Although he has embraced the full-on rebuild, it wouldn’t be a bad thing for the team to add a left winger because of these notable offseason departures. In my opinion, three players are the most appealing among the remaining free agents. Let’s look at each of them now.
Oilers Should Start Puljujarvi on McDavid’s Wing This Season
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi avoided his arbitration hearing when he put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract worth $3 million in average annual value (AAV) on July 26. Despite trade rumours, it looks as though the Finnish forward and the club are willing to give it at least one last try together for the 2022-23 season.
Hurricanes Should Target Phil Kessel in Free Agency
At this point of the offseason, Phil Kessel surprisingly has yet to find a new home for the 2022-23 season. However, it certainly isn’t due to poor performance. In 82 games during the 2021-22 season with the Arizona Coyotes, he scored eight goals and recorded a solid 52 points. At this point of his career, he still is capable of producing offensively, and the Carolina Hurricanes should consider signing him. Let’s dive into why.
Maple Leafs’ Trade for Coyotes Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense
When was the last time during an offseason where there’s been so much inactivity? Usually, for those of us who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, something is happening. But for the last few weeks, barely anything. In fact, it seems as if the entire NHL has crept to a...
3 Potential Landing Spots for Evan Rodrigues
Even after a career year in 2021-22, Evan Rodrigues is still a free agent this late into the summer. In 82 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he scored 19 goals and recorded 43 points. Overall, those kinds of numbers certainly make him an appealing option, so it seems inevitable that he will sign a deal somewhere shortly. There are three teams that I view as solid potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
Maple Leafs’ Tavares Poised For a Big Season in 2022-23
On July 1, 2018, the Toronto Maple Leafs made the biggest splash in free agency for the first time in years. An improving team with a promising young core, they grabbed the big fish of the free agency class from that year, signing hometown boy John Tavares to a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $11 million. It was a hefty price to pay for a player who didn’t address an immediate need, considering they already had Auston Matthews as their number one centre. But at the same time, it was just as much of a message to the fanbase that they were happy with the state of their team and confident enough to spend.
3 Young Flyers Who Need to Have Big Seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in regards to upgrading their roster. Instead, they are hoping that players returning from injuries, young players stepping up, and a new head coach to tighten things up will be enough to get the team back into playoff contention. What is...
Lightning Have Internal Alex Killorn Replacement if They Trade Him
Rumors are just rumors until they become facts. After the Tampa Bay Lightning’s colossal collapse to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seemed like the entire team was rumored to be on the trading block. However, three players kept rising to the top each season when the salary cap issue was mentioned: Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn. Two of those players have already been traded away — Killorn is the last man standing. We’ll examine what his future could look like with the team and who could possibly replace him.
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Nick Ritchie
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at forward Nick Ritchie. After being acquired along with a conditional draft pick ahead of the March 21 trade deadline from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, the Canadian would suit up for only 24 games with the Coyotes this past season.
