First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. President of the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena Jim Childs recently welcomed members and guests at the historic Athenaeum at Caltech for the finale of their 108th anniversary year. One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Roman Andrew Borek Endowment Scholarship Award to Pasadena Conservatory of Music student, Eddie Zhou.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO