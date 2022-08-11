ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Piatos Enjoys Summer Tennis Success

Margaret Piatos, a San Marino resident and rising senior at Harvard-Westlake High School, was a member of the winning team last week at the National Clay Court team tennis event that was held in Midlothian, Virginia. Piatos is a member of Harvard-Westlake girls’ tennis team and last year, the Wolverines...
SAN MARINO, CA
Fine Arts Club Awards Scholarship

First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. President of the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena Jim Childs recently welcomed members and guests at the historic Athenaeum at Caltech for the finale of their 108th anniversary year. One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Roman Andrew Borek Endowment Scholarship Award to Pasadena Conservatory of Music student, Eddie Zhou.
PASADENA, CA
Two-Banner Year for Juniors Baseball All-Stars

In the District 17 Juniors All Star tournament, the San Marino National Little League Juniors baseball team dominated the competition by going 3-0 to win the District 17 banner for the first time in six years. SMNLL started with a high-scoring 22-12 win against Pasadena American Little League and then...
SAN MARINO, CA
Largest Street Repaving in Burbank History Underway

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank embarked on its largest street resurfacing project in the city’s history this summer. Set to end in October, the city will repave and restore more than 170 street segments, or 26.5 miles, of roadway. The project...
BURBANK, CA
