The search for Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who has not been seen since 2019, will be updated by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela Thursday afternoon. Formela will be joined by Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard for the 2 p.m. announcement in Concord. A statement from Formela did not disclose any details about the announcement.
A simple gesture of Pokeman cards from a school bus driver turned into terror for a Greenland family, according to court documents. Michael Chick, 39, was arrested at his Eliot home Friday and charged with interstate stalking in connection with threats made against the family of the 8-year-old boy he transported to the Greenland Central School, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young.
The suspect in a brief kidnapping in Brentwood has been taken into custody after over a week on the run. Peter Curtis was arrested Monday morning in Portland after a vehicle pursuit and crash, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. Portland Police officers spotted Curtis sitting in a stolen car. Curtis tried to flee, but instead crashed the vehicle. He was checked at a hospital for injuries.
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of man who abducted a woman in Brentwood. Peter M. Curtis, 34, is considered armed and dangerous, has been involved with recent high speed pursuits, and has a history of arrests including, assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies, and trafficking prison contraband. He has connections to northern Massachusetts and the Portland area.
I’ve never been to Las Vegas. But I have been to Chuck E. Cheese. When we were kids, Chuck E. Cheese was the magical getaway that seemed too good to be true: games til you ran out of tokens, pizza til you hurled, and a ball pit on par with the germy-ness of Vegas’ swimming pools.
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post which lit up social media based on the kindness of another human being to an unknown older man celebrating his birthday with his family.
A letter from New Hampshire and Maine's U.S. Senators calling on the Department of Defense to provide additional resources for civilian parents whose children are no longer able to use the child care center at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard shines a light on the problems faced by all childcare providers.
Now that we're on the latter half of summer, it's important to take advantage of those indispensable warm days by spending some time outside. Like many New Englanders, you've probably spent time out on the water these past couple of months, whether that's at the family lake house, the nearest beach, or somewhere else.
I know how tough it was for all of us to get out of bed when we here about "Kete" (a.k.a., Kim & Pete) breaking up. But people in Deering, New Hampshire, may have felt a jot when the town experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to WMUR and The United States Geological Survey. This is New Hampshire’s first earthquake since May, when Wolfeboro reported a 2.2 noggin-knocker.
We Mainers may be all about the seafood but something else we don’t take lightly is a good slab of steak. Even though we lived at least two hours away from Hilltop Steakhouse in Massachusetts, we made the trek more often than we’d like to admit just to eat top-quality meat.
After paying 20 dollars for parking, having the wind spread sugar from Blink’s all over your shirt, and realizing you got to your show at the Casino Ballroom an hour before doors open, you need a calm, measured way to take out your blistering aggression. And that’s why the...
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
These are the questions that Dover locals have been asking themselves forever: why is this space empty? When will a new business take over? What might that place be?. We're talking about this spot, situated right next to the Hannaford's on Central Ave. It's sat empty for years and years.
We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins. After...
During the month of October, the streets of Salem become filled (sometimes even more than filled) with tourists and other fans of the macabre, Hocus Pocus, horror, and anything that relates to Fall/Halloween. Are you a Hocus Pocus fan? Well, a once-in-a-lifetime experience will happen in Salem, MA later this...
It's back, and we're so ready. On the first full weekend of August each year, the Suncook Valley Rotary hosts a free, family-friendly hot air balloon rally. The long-anticipated weekend is almost here, and the 40th annual event will be happening this Friday through Sunday, August 5-7. While you unfortunately...
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
