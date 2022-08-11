ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Announcement in Harmony Montgomery Case Coming Thursday

The search for Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who has not been seen since 2019, will be updated by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela Thursday afternoon. Formela will be joined by Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard for the 2 p.m. announcement in Concord. A statement from Formela did not disclose any details about the announcement.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Greenland, NH, School Bus Driver Charged With Stalking 8-Year-Old Boy

A simple gesture of Pokeman cards from a school bus driver turned into terror for a Greenland family, according to court documents. Michael Chick, 39, was arrested at his Eliot home Friday and charged with interstate stalking in connection with threats made against the family of the 8-year-old boy he transported to the Greenland Central School, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young.
GREENLAND, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Fugitive in Brentwood, NH, Kidnapping Arrested in Maine

The suspect in a brief kidnapping in Brentwood has been taken into custody after over a week on the run. Peter Curtis was arrested Monday morning in Portland after a vehicle pursuit and crash, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. Portland Police officers spotted Curtis sitting in a stolen car. Curtis tried to flee, but instead crashed the vehicle. He was checked at a hospital for injuries.
BRENTWOOD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

An Open Letter to the Jerks Who Berated Two Women at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy

A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
CONCORD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

$1,500 Reward Posted for Man Who Kidnapped Brentwood, NH, Woman

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of man who abducted a woman in Brentwood. Peter M. Curtis, 34, is considered armed and dangerous, has been involved with recent high speed pursuits, and has a history of arrests including, assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies, and trafficking prison contraband. He has connections to northern Massachusetts and the Portland area.
BRENTWOOD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Shake You Felt in New Hampshire Wasn’t Kim Kardashian Breaking Up with Pete Davidson, It Was an Earthquake

I know how tough it was for all of us to get out of bed when we here about "Kete" (a.k.a., Kim & Pete) breaking up. But people in Deering, New Hampshire, may have felt a jot when the town experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, according to WMUR and The United States Geological Survey. This is New Hampshire’s first earthquake since May, when Wolfeboro reported a 2.2 noggin-knocker.
DEERING, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy