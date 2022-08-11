ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

PHOTOS: Students in Upstate, WNC, GA return to school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of students in the Upstate, Western North Carolina and parts of Georgia are grabbing their backpacks and getting on the bus for the first day of school. We want to see your kids’ first day of school pictures. Submit your pictures here:. Here’s...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Fox Carolina News wins big at STAR Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fox Carolina News team won big at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association STAR Awards ceremony on Saturday. Fox Carolina won in the anchor, producer and digital platforms categories. Our Ten O’ Clock evening producer Stephen McCormack took home the award for Producer of the...
ENTERTAINMENT

