FOX Carolina
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
FOX Carolina
PHOTOS: Students in Upstate, WNC, GA return to school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of students in the Upstate, Western North Carolina and parts of Georgia are grabbing their backpacks and getting on the bus for the first day of school. We want to see your kids’ first day of school pictures. Submit your pictures here:. Here’s...
FOX Carolina
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
As thousands of families start the new school year that means a new routine. Here are the best ways to get your kids settled in.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-85 reopens near SC state line near Exit 2, Battleground Road
GROVER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-85 is now re-opened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain. Troopers say the road was closed at around 5 p.m. in both directions due to a crash. As of 6:56 p.m., the traffic has returned to...
FOX Carolina
Fox Carolina News wins big at STAR Awards
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fox Carolina News team won big at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association STAR Awards ceremony on Saturday. Fox Carolina won in the anchor, producer and digital platforms categories. Our Ten O’ Clock evening producer Stephen McCormack took home the award for Producer of the...
