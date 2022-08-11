Read full article on original website
Coinbase Says Layer 2 Solutions Could Eat Ethereum's Lunch
A recent research report from Coinbase Global Inc COIN warned that Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum ETH/USD could potentially end up diverting revenue away from ETH itself. What Happened: Layer 2 networks like Optimism OP/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD and Arbitrum may well become the application layers hosting the bulk of...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Strike Big Gains In Meme Coin Bonanza As Bitcoin, Ethereum Retreat — Analyst Points To An 'Interesting' Pattern
The two largest cryptocurrerncies treaded red waters Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.7% to $1.2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Shiba Inu (SHIB) +32.4% $0.00002. Chiliz (CHZ) +14.7% $0.18. Dogecoin (DOGE) +11.3% $0.08. Why It Matters:...
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay
Bitcoin BTC/USD bulls regain optimism as the world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional...
How Is The Market Feeling About Helbiz?
Helbiz's (NASDAQ:HLBZ) short percent of float has fallen 7.21% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 548 thousand shares sold short, which is 3.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
952 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 952.32 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,829,957, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,921.58), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Home Depot Gets CNBC 'Fast Money' Call Of The Day, With Investors Picking These Final Trades
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
'Investor Anxiety' On Software Stocks Prevails, But This Analyst Sees Hope In A Few Stocks, With Questions Around Others -- Like Palantir
On average, software companies beat Q2 revenue estimates by 2% and profitability expectations by 5%, RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg said. Q3 was guided lower for both revenue and profitability while stocks moved on average 2.1% higher the day following earnings. While his attention shifted quickly to off-quarter software, he came...
What Are Whales Doing With Marathon Digital Holdings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings. Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the...
Civeo Repurchases 2.6% Of Its Shares For $10.7M
Civeo Corp CVEO has agreed to repurchase ~375 thousand common shares, representing 2.6% of the fully-diluted common shares outstanding, from a shareholder, for ~$10.7 million. "Today's announcement reflects our confidence in Civeo's business outlook, and this transaction provides an opportunity to deploy our free cash flow to acquire shares of the Company at an attractive valuation," said CEO Bradley Dodson.
Is Moderna Preparing To Soar 20% And Tackle This Big Level? What To Watch On The Weekly Chart
Moderna, Inc MRNA spiked up almost 5% off Friday’s closing price at one point on Monday, before hitting a resistance level at the $179 level and running into a group of sellers. The pharmaceutical company has been trading in a strong uptrend on the weekly chart since June 13,...
Why Tesla Shares Are Rising After CEO Elon Musk's Milestone Announcement
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 3.33% to $920.09 Monday afternoon. Elon Musk on Sunday indicated the company has now made over 3 million cars. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a congratulatory message to Gig Shanghai for producing its one millionth car, and announced that Tesla has now manufactured over three million electric vehicles.
Microsoft Up 20% Since July - Is It Time To Buy?
Ideally, you want to wait for the stock's price to confirm a bull trend above the daily 200 simple moving average. This tech stock giant has a performance history to be proud of. Since 2016, the price has moved 475%, handsomely rewarding investors. It has also been a pleasant journey...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9%...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 4.87% to $0.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares, making up 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
Why SNDL Stock Is Popping Off
SNDL Inc SNDL shares are trading higher by 5.36% to $3.16, though off the session high of $3.59, during Monday's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. What Happened?. SNDL reported quarterly losses of 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $223.69 million which...
AMC Entertainment Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About McDonald's
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on McDonald's MCD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Oil prices fall as China's economy weakens
Oil prices fell Monday as weak China economic data intensified concerns about lowered demand from the world's second-largest economy and largest crude importer, and as Saudi Aramco said it was ready to increase oil output, Reuters and The Associated Press report. International benchmark Brent crude fell 1.2 percent to $97.01...
Google Executives Threaten Workers With Layoffs, Say 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets': Report
Last month, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty. According to a new Business Insider report, the company doesn't seem to be rolling back the hiring freeze, and employees are jittery about the decision. Senior executives in the Google cloud sales department are telling...
Oil Prices Fall In Premarket Action Pulling Chevron, Exxon, And Occidental Downward
(Monday Market Open) Oil prices fell overnight as new China’s economic reports raised concerns of an economic slowdown and possible reduction in global demand for oil. WTI crude oil futures were down 5% in the premarket in response to The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) surprise rate cut to stimulate economic growth after new economic data showing weak retail sales and industrial production. The China Beige Book revealed a slowdown in major sectors with falling credit supply and credit demand. Additionally, China’s home prices also fell in June. Despite that, the central bank’s cut was pretty small—just 10 basis points—but it comes on top of PBOC’s other recent actions to slow credit.
