TV Series

IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Zendaya Excels, but Melanie Lynskey Impresses

Last Year’s Winner: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Much like the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, it has been a long time since there has been an actress to win two back-to-back years, and this year will be no different. However, Showtime and BBC America are currently tied for most wins in this category over the last 10 years, and a “Yellowjackets” or “Killing Eve” win could be the tiebreaker. Notable Ineligible Series: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 is not eligible); Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (Season 4 is not eligible) This article will be updated throughout...
Deadline

‘Grantchester’ Renewed For Season 8 At PBS Masterpiece & ITV

Click here to read the full article. PBS Masterpiece and ITV drama Grantchester has been recommissioned for an eighth season. Set in a small English village, the show from Broadchurch producer Kudos stars Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport. In season eight of the popular long-running series, Will starts off the happiest he’s ever been but his world is rocked by a terrible accident while Geordie’s happiness will be threatened by shocking accidents at work. Lead actor Green said: “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly...
TVLine

American Horror Story: Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone Among Vets Returning for Season 11 (Report)

American Horror Story‘s much-anticipated new season is finally coming into focus… or at least its cast list is. Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone will return for Season 11 of FX’s horror anthology, sources tell our sister site Deadline. No further details are available on the characters they’ll be playing — FX hasn’t confirmed any casting as of yet — but photographers spotted Lourd shooting scenes in New York City this week, along with Season 10 alum Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard (Pose) and Charlie Carver (Ratched, Teen Wolf). Joe Mantello, who appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
AOL Corp

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
TVLine

Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
EW.com

Grey's Anatomy's James Pickens Jr. scrubs in with new cast members

Grey-Sloan Memorial has some new arrivals, and they're getting a proper welcome. Grey's Anatomy veteran James Pickens Jr. has embraced the latest arrivals to the cast, celebrating with a photo of the "Grey's family" in an Instagram post. In the image, Pickens Jr. stands with the "new interns" — Niko...
TV Fanatic

Watch Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Watch Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Tales of the Walking Dead S1E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1, tensions...
Deadline

Brian Tyree Henry To Star In Philadelphia Crime Series ‘Sinking Spring’ For Apple From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Writer Peter Craig & Ridley Scott

Click here to read the full article. Apple TV+ is heading to Philadelphia for its next crime series. The streamer is nearing a series order for Sinking Spring starring Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry. The series is being written by Peter Craig, who is fresh from a story by credit on Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise sequel that has grossed over $1.3B worldwide, and The Batman, which he co-wrote with Matt Reeves. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders It marks Craig’s first move into television. Ridley Scott is directing, marking the latest television project for the Alien and Blade Runner director, who in recent years...
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 14

Did the group trip to Jamaica get off on the right footing?. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 14 Sanya continued to hose the ladies. However, Kenya was quick to criticize her frenemy over her abilities. Meanwhile, Kandi had some choice words for one of her colleagues amid...
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup vs. ‘Succession’ Round 2

Last Year’s Winner: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “The Morning Show” star Billy Crudup is the most recent Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series winner eligible this year, after taking the same off year many of his past fellow nominees took due to pandemic delays. Notable Ineligible Series: O-T Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, and Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 is not eligible); Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (Season 4 is not eligible); Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Season 3 was not eligible); John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” (Season 2 is not eligible) This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all...
TV Fanatic

Tales of the Walking Dead

Terry Crews on the Thin Line Between Horror & Comedy, Tales of The Walking Dead, & More. Terry Crews made his mark on The Walking Dead universe on Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1. Check out our exclusive interview with the star. Watch Tales of the Walking...
Deadline

‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Unveils First-Look At Series Adaptation & Sets Premiere Date

Starz is preparing to launch its adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th Century novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons). The network has unveiled its first-look images as well as a teaser trailer and has set a premiere date for the series. The eight-part series will launch on November 6. Dangerous Liaisons tells the story of Merteuil and Valmont showing how they began as young lovers in the slums of Paris and rose to the heights of French aristocracy through a series of schemes, manipulations and betrayals, eternally oscillating between love and war. It comes from showrunner Harriet Warner, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment and...
TV SERIES

