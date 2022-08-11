ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He said you're welcome': Lisa Kudrow reveals Jerry Seinfeld took credit for Friends doing so well because it aired after Seinfeld re-runs

By Trevin Lund For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lisa Kudrow recently recounted how comedian Jerry Seinfeld once took credit for the success of NBC's wildly popular sitcom Friends.

The 59-year-old actress who played the quirky and eccentric Phoebe Buffay on the show sat down for an interview with The Daily Beast in which she recounted an encounter she had with now 68-year-old Seinfeld at a party in the 90s.

Just as lighthearted as the former character that catapulted her into stardom, Kudrow spoke about her brief exchange of words with the comedian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvzMI_0hDkzTv700
Memories:  Actress Lisa Kudrow gave an interview and recalled Jerry Seinfeld attributing the success of Friends to airing after his show; seen in July

'I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, Hi, and he said, "You're welcome,"' Lisa reminisced.

'I said, "Why, thank you … what?"' Lisa added.

Lisa recalled that that Seinfeld then explained to her, 'You're on after us in the summer, and you're welcome.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbdRL_0hDkzTv700
I'll be there for you:  Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc posed for one of the early press kit images for Friends

Kudrow gave some context and explained that although Friends had made its initial debut in 1994, the sitcom didn't 'explode' until the summer of 1995 when it was placed after re-runs of Seinfeld's show.

Kudrow recalled responding to the megastar comedian gratefully by saying, 'That's exactly right. Thank you.'

The actress humbly acknowledged the extremely talented writers, cast and crew of Friends but did give a nod to Seinfeld as it was after that primetime placement that the mediocre ratings after the premiere season soared to unimaginable heights thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3N9J_0hDkzTv700
Blast from the past:  LeBlanc, Perry, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow were on set where they discussed a potential reboot of the show

Kudrow has stayed busy since playing Phoebe on Friends.

The Romy & Michelle star recently concluded a role in Netflix's comedy series Space Force after two seasons and has lent her voice to the animated television series HouseBroken in which she has brought the bubbly female protagonist Poodle Honey to life.

With multiple projects in the works, Kudrow's walk down memory lane proved sweet and special as she remembered her chance discussion with the comedic legend back during her humble beginnings.

