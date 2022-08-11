ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It is an extremely sad time for me and our families - as a friend, he was hard to beat': Sir Paul McCartney's brother-in-law John Eastman dies aged 83 after battling pancreatic cancer

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Sir Paul McCartney's brother-in-law died aged 83 on Tuesday after a short fight with pancreatic cancer.

John, who knew Paul for over 50 years, was the brother of Linda Eastman McCartney, The Beatles legend's first and famous wife who died in 1998.

The singer, 80, paid tribute to the famed lawyer on Instagram on Thursday with a picture of the pair doing yoga poses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVhFK_0hDkzQGw00
Tragic: Sir Paul McCartney's brother-in-law died aged 83 on Tuesday after a short fight with pancreatic cancer

Paul wrote: 'My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families.'

'John was a great man. One of the nicest and smartest people I have had the good luck to have known in my life. Not only did he help me massively in my business dealings as my lawyer but as a friend he was hard to beat.

'His sense of humour always shone through in everything he did and his devotion to his family was supreme. We had so many fun times together through the years, but when the time came to be serious, he was unbeatable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ie7X_0hDkzQGw00
Devastated: The singer, 80, paid tribute to the famed lawyer on Instagram on Thursday with a picture of the pair doing yoga poses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXdbv_0hDkzQGw00
He continued: 'There is so much more that can be said of his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this amazing man.

'He will be sorely missed but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him.

Paul ended the touching post with a goodbye message: 'See ya Johnny! Love Paul'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjLxM_0hDkzQGw00
Family: John, who knew Paul (left) for over 50 years, was the brother of Linda Eastman McCartney (right), The Beatles legend's first and famous wife who died in 1998
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PyuAR_0hDkzQGw00
Talented: John's father, Lee, was a well-know lawyer and trained his son to take over as Paul's music attorney

John's father, Lee, was a well-know lawyer and trained his son to take over as Paul's music attorney.

John steered Paul through the Beatles’ break up, his solo career, and all the ventures that have come through the years.

Last year, the entertainment lawyer purchased a luxury penthouse overlooking Central Park in New York City for a whopping $26.5million (£21.7million), where he lived with his wife Jodie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UY4wo_0hDkzQGw00
Couple: Last year, the entertainment lawyer purchased a luxury penthouse overlooking Central Park in New York City for a whopping $26.5million, where he lived with his wife Jodie

Comments / 60

Lane Levalley
3d ago

sorry for your loss RIP, maybe Chris Carter will do a special tribute for you and your family, looking forward to Breakfast with the Beatles. God Bless

Reply
11
LaReta
3d ago

RIP JOHN!! Tell Linda hi for me... I cut my hair like hers forever.. I followed her she.. ROCKS IN HEAVEN!!! 😘💕💕💕John, R. I. P. 🌈

Reply
8
Pamela Sousa
3d ago

Thank u for sharing ur love & memories with us..I am so very sorry for ur lose..May u be comforted by the teachings of ur faith.. prayers & hugs from across the pond..🙋‍♀️💕🙏💕

Reply
3
Comments / 0

