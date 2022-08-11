Read full article on original website
Iowa gun control group calls proposed Right to Keep and Bear Arms amendment ‘dangerous, vague’
The Iowa chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots volunteer network, today attended a hearing the Iowa Secretary of State held about the current proposed summary of Ballot Measure 1, which will appear on the ballot this November. Ballot Measure 1 would change Iowa’s state constitution and force courts to use “strict scrutiny,” a type of judicial analysis that could threaten Iowa’s gun safety laws – including laws that prohibit felons and domestic abusers from possessing firearms. The Secretary of State’s current proposed ballot measure summary that will appear on the voting ballot provides no description of what this type of judicial analysis is, or the potential impacts of this constitutional change. Moms Demand Action volunteers advocated for clear and accurate language in a new ballot measure summary.
Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small...
PULSE LIFE ADVOCATES: Get ready for a War of Words
Big Abortion won the war of words in Kansas. They used a strategy of slick, if misleading, messaging coupled with anti-Catholic bigotry to absolutely bury a pro-life amendment. To recap: Kansas faced the same dilemma as Iowa. Their state Supreme Court uncovered a fundamental right to abortion mysteriously hidden in...
IOWA VOTING ACCESS GRANTS AVAILABLE TO COUNTIES
IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS PROVIDING A $1,000 GRANT TO EVERY COUNTY IN THE STATE TO IMPROVE VOTER ACCESS AHEAD OF THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION. PATE SAYS HE WANTS ALL VOTERS TO HAVE A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE WHEN THEY CAST THEIR BALLOT:. PATE2 OC…ON ELECTION DAY. :18. THE...
Gov. Reynolds files motion to challenge injunction on Fetal Heartbeat Bill
On Thursday Governor Kim Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. “The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward...
New report shows 1.2 mil. Iowans in drought
Climate Check reports 2%, or seven days, of a typical year categorized as extremely hot. Through the first 11 days of August, Creston has seen six days reaching 93 degrees – the categorical mark for extremely hot in Iowa. Next week has three forecasted days over 93 degrees, the hottest being a predicted 97 degrees on Saturday.
Designation of portion of Hawkeye Wildlife Area changed to “waterfowl refuge”
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has changed the designation for the existing refuge on the southeast section of the Hawkeye Wildlife Area, along the Iowa River west of Highway 965, from a “Wildlife Refuge” to a “Waterfowl Refuge.”. That’s according to a news release issued Friday...
