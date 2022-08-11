The Iowa chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots volunteer network, today attended a hearing the Iowa Secretary of State held about the current proposed summary of Ballot Measure 1, which will appear on the ballot this November. Ballot Measure 1 would change Iowa’s state constitution and force courts to use “strict scrutiny,” a type of judicial analysis that could threaten Iowa’s gun safety laws – including laws that prohibit felons and domestic abusers from possessing firearms. The Secretary of State’s current proposed ballot measure summary that will appear on the voting ballot provides no description of what this type of judicial analysis is, or the potential impacts of this constitutional change. Moms Demand Action volunteers advocated for clear and accurate language in a new ballot measure summary.

IOWA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO