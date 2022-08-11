Diner takes a nosedive: Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe abruptly closes after 2 decades in Emeryville

Read full article on original website
State law to reduce food waste has Bay Area food banks starving for better distribution
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley has experienced one of the busiest years in its 48-year history this year, due to the state’s first food waste law and the ongoing hunger crisis since the pandemic. On a recent day, 52 volunteers worked the morning shift in Second Harvest’s warehouse located...
Cruise line begins offering luxurious tours of the Bay-Delta region — with a price to match
Starting early next year, tourists can take an 8-day cruise valued at more than $6,000 through San Francisco, Stockton, Sacramento, Vallejo and Napa. American Cruise Lines, a small-ship cruise line with headquarters in Connecticut, will offer their first roundtrip tour beginning Feb. 17, 2023, with prices starting at $6,095. The...
Court sides with Oakland landlords alleging city’s trash franchise fee disguised illegal tax
California cities may face greater limitations on their ability to raise General Fund revenue following a state Supreme Court decision last week, an attorney on the matter said. The decision in Zolly v. City of Oakland allows attorneys for three small Oakland property owners to proceed to trial in Alameda...
Annual Filipino cultural festival arrives at SF’s Yerba Buena Gardens this weekend
The Filipino American Arts Exposition will host the 29th Annual Pistahan Parade and Festival at Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco Saturday and Sunday. Founded in 1994, the Filipino American Arts Exposition is a nonprofit organization that celebrates Filipino history and heritage. The Pistahan weekend honors Filipino culture and marks the largest Filipino cultural festival on the West Coast. Here’s a preview of some of the family-friendly events coming up this weekend.
You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too
SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
Photos: Non Stop Bhangra returned to SF with ‘Crash an Indian Wedding Party’
Non Stop Bhangra came back with a burst of energy after two years with its signature “Crash an Indian Wedding Party” on July 23. St. Joseph’s Arts Society, a renovated Romanesque church in San Francisco provided the backdrop for the lavish event, replete with Indian sweets and snacks, including mini samosas, pakora and all the chutneys, a fully set-up bar and henna station.
Berkeley Fire Department advising residents to be ready in case of ‘extreme fire weather’
The Berkeley Fire Department is advising residents in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood to have a plan ready to evacuate and stay elsewhere in the event the department designates “extreme fire weather,” which is more severe than a red flag warning. The guidance from the fire department was issued...
Hicklebee’s bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
Best Bets: San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, Herb Alpert at SFJazz and Sondheim’s ‘Follies’ at SF Playhouse
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Tooting his own horn: If you, like I, can still summon up those sinuous, plaintive and beautiful trumpet strains from...
‘It’s the right thing to do’: Sausalito settles lawsuit over Marinship Park homeless camp
The city of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
Pass the Remote: Danville-raised D’Arcy Carden in a new ‘League,’ plus Cinequest’s return to San Jose
Two Amazon Prime series with Bay Area notables taking centerfield positions will be making a pitch for your streaming attention while the South Bay’s Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival is back at bat with in-person screenings in a major way, kicking off early next week. All that, and two...
Meet the Fremont teens who launched a global volunteer group to connect with ailing people isolated by COVID
Two young teens’ compassion has inspired hundreds of volunteers around the globe to join them in alleviating the isolation and tedium of patients facing extended stays in Bay Area medical facilities. Comprising mostly high school and college students, the Fremont-based Medical Students Association pays virtual visits to both youngsters...
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
Berkeley’s Heyday Books is thriving in the wake of COVID as it approaches 50th anniversary
Nestled on Berkeley’s San Pablo Avenue is an iconic fixture in its own right — an independent, nonprofit publisher that has withstood the general test of time and the specific circumstances of publishing industry challenges and COVID-19. That fixture is Heyday Books, founded in 1974 and still going strong in 2022.
Oakland ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider to host the Bay Area Book Festival’s first trivia night Tuesday
She was a contestant on the ultimate trivia show, winning an impressive 40 consecutive times. She’s now giving something new a try: hosting a trivia event herself. On Tuesday, “Jeopardy!” game show champ Amy Schneider is the slated emcee for the Bay Area Book Festival’s inaugural Literary Pub Trivia night at the Albany bar The Ivy Room, and she’s excited to be taking on that role.
Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists
Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
Santa Cruz County homeless count reveals sharp rise in vets, seniors living on the street
The number of homeless veterans in Santa Cruz County has more than doubled since 2019, according to new data from the county. The county announced the results of its biennial Point-in-Time Count of the number of people experiencing homelessness in the county. The 2022 Point-In-Time Count revealed there were at...
Former Amy’s Kitchen employees protest mistreatment at San Jose plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been subject to dangerous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment by superiors. The employees tried to unionize a month before they were told the factory was abruptly closing on July 18, citing inflation and supply chain problems. Three hundred employees lost their jobs.
East Bay middle-schoolers learn how to fine-tune their dance skills — and so much more — at AileyCamp
Arms rotating backward, dozens of young dancers in matching outfits warm up onstage in the final rehearsal before showtime. “Shoulders, elbows, cha-cha-cha,” they chant to a sparse audience scattered among the seats of the cavernous theater. “Up, up, up … down, down, down,” instructor Vincent Chavez calls out, guiding...
1.3M women of color in Bay Area could benefit if Assembly Bill 2419 passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
