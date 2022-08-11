BONNERS FERRY — The Boundary County Jail has met state standards for the sixth year in a row. “We recently received notice that the Boundary County Jail has once again passed the Idaho Sheriffs Association Jail Standards,” Boundary County Sheriff Dave Kramer said. “Meeting the standards is not only important for the safety of our inmates and Detention Deputies, but is also a financial benefit to the County in a reduction of the insurance costs. I am grateful for the dedicated staff that has helped make our jail able to meet the State standards for the sixth year in a row.”

BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO