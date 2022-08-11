Two decades ago, the sandwich giant Subway added toasters to its restaurants in a bid to fight off rival Quiznos, which was growing fast and gaining market share. This year, Subway is planning to do something similar. The company told Restaurant Business this week that it plans to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants over the coming year. It will add them by region starting this year, with the goal of having them in each location by next summer.

