restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle’s newest product mocks customers who ‘accidentally’ fill water cups with lemonade
Chipotle has long mocked customers who get a cup for free water and instead fill it with lemonade at the beverage station. Now it is taking that effort to another level in its latest marketing bit: A “Water Cup Candle” that in fact smells like lemonade. The Newport...
Fast Company
It’s time for a meat tax. Here’s how to make it work
Rearing livestock and growing crops to feed them has destroyed more tropical forest and killed more wildlife than any other industry. Animal agriculture also produces vast quantities of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. The environmental consequences are so profound that the world cannot meet climate goals and keep ecosystems intact...
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Benefits of substituting butter-flavored oil for butter or margarine
With labor and other overhead costs on the rise thanks to inflation across the country, it’s not surprising that operators are looking for ways to save on food costs and other areas of business. When making ingredient substitutions, operators don’t just look at cost savings, though. In order to be a truly valuable substitute, new ingredients should save money, taste great, have a long shelf life, reduce allergens and more.
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Qdoba’s buyer Butterfly Equity raises another $1 billion for food companies
Butterfly Equity, the Los Angeles-based private equity firm that just announced plans to acquire the fast-casual chain Qdoba, on Monday said it has raised another $1 billion to invest into food companies. The fund is the second from Butterfly, created by former KKR executive Adam Waglay along with former Vista...
FOXBusiness
Cannabis in US is a ‘$100 billion opportunity,’ Tilray CEO Irwin Simon says
Tilray CEO Irwin Simon believes the legalization of cannabis at the federal level will provide major business opportunities in the United States. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Simon predicted that the opportunity would be upward of $100 billion. "If you look at cannabis today in the U.S.,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Pat Hafner promoted to president of Carrabba's Grill
Bloomin' Brands has promoted Pat Hafner to president of Carrabba's Italian Grill, more than 25 years after Hafner started with the company as a server at Outback Steakhouse. Hafner will lead operations and development for the 220-unit Italian chain, where he has been VP of operations since 2018. He fills...
Agriculture Online
Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average
The USDA released its 20th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly...
Agriculture Online
USDA projects higher soybean yield, lower demand
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022/23 projected ending stocks at 1.388 billion bushels vs. the trade estimate of 1.383 billion bushels. USDA’s estimate in July was much higher at 1.470 billion bushels. For soybeans,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Subway is adding a new weapon as it fends off competitors: Slicers
Two decades ago, the sandwich giant Subway added toasters to its restaurants in a bid to fight off rival Quiznos, which was growing fast and gaining market share. This year, Subway is planning to do something similar. The company told Restaurant Business this week that it plans to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants over the coming year. It will add them by region starting this year, with the goal of having them in each location by next summer.
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | August 12, 2022
For corn, the USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-23 projected ending stocks at 1.388 billion bushels vs. the trade estimate of 1.383 billion bushels. USDA’s estimate in July was much higher at 1.470 billion bushels. Read the full report here.
