ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

UWSP at Marshfield to stage ‘Newsies Jr.’

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWNLn_0hDkwbUm00
“Newsies Jr.” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-19, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 20, at UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield’s Helen Connor Laird Theatre in Marshfield.

MARSHFIELD – A talented cast of young people from central Wisconsin will tell the tale of a group of newspaper sellers in New York at the turn of the 20th century in a musical production Aug. 18-20.

“Newsies Jr.” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield’s Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield.

The story tells of young newspaper sellers, “newsies,” who band together to fight for justice when publishers increase the newspaper costs at the newsies expense. The show includes original choreography and songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” “King of New York,” “The World Will Know” and “Santa Fe.”

This is the 16th annual youth summer theater production at UWSP at Marshfield. A cast of 37 youths, ages 11-18, will perform under the direction of Donna Thompson.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tickets.uwsp.edu or at the theater box office starting an hour prior to the show.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

UWSP to stage theater, dance performances for 2022-23

From murder mysteries and lively musicals to dramatic stories and original dance, the 2022-23 Department of Theatre and Dance season will take audiences on a journey at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. “This season has the theme, ‘What Lies Beneath,’ as it is specially crafted to take the audience on...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

CWSO announces new Concertmaster for 2022-2023 Season

[STEVENS POINT, WI] – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Emberton as the new Concertmaster for the 74th Season, entitled “Destinations.” He succeeds Steve Bjella, a longtime concertmaster. Mr. Emberton served as Interim Concertmaster for the CWSO for part of the 73rd season. Mr. Emberton states, “It’s an honor and privilege to be the next concertmaster of the CWSO. Over the past few years I’ve enjoyed working with accomplished colleagues on innovative music programming, and am looking forward to playing with the orchestra in a new role as we share our joy of music with audiences.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Two locals perform with “Kids From Wisconsin” Aug. 15

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Kids From Wisconsin’s “Big Bang Boom Tour” promises music and dance selections spanning the decades, with flashbacks to eclectic fads, dance crazes, and honoring timeless performing artists who influenced generations of viewers and listeners. Join 36 of Wisconsin’s most-talented singers, dancers, and...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 12, 2022

Robert John Scholke of Wausau, WI suffered a heart attack and passed away while on his morning walk Tuesday August 9th at the age of 66. Bob was married to his devoted wife Beth (Van Hierden) for 44 years. They share two loving children, Robert Aaron (Laura) Scholke of Wausau, WI, and Molly (Ben) Jenkins of Corpus Christi, TX as well as four wonderful grandchildren, Ruby & Ivy Scholke and Carter & Owen Jenkins. Bob is survived by his sister Patricia (John) Konkel as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Marshfield, WI
City
King, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
Marshfield, WI
Entertainment
WJFW-TV

Tomahawk welcomes Qualheim's

Earlier today, the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce welcomed Willis Qualheim and his new True Value Hardware Store to the Tomahawk community. After six weeks of preliminary opening and months of construction and remodeling, Tomahawk’s Qualheim’s True Value is officially open for business. “Today is our grand opening, we’ve...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Community Clubhouse closure comes with a high price tag

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Aug. 15

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Boys & Girls Club Summer Fun Volunteers Needed. Support the B&G Club with its Fun Run/Walk on Aug. 18 and/or Summer Farewell BBQ on Aug. 19. Both events are for club members and volunteer duties would include event set-up/tear down, managing water stations, directing traffic, face-painting or leading an activity station. To learn more or sign up, contact Mao at maot@bgclub.com or 715-845-2582, ext. 203.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

The Landing to host new fundraiser

WAUSAU – The Landing at the Woodson YMCA will hosts its first ever fundraiser, Reimagine Aging: An Evening of Connection, to support membership and programming, so all 55-plus members can celebrate age, explore new passions, discover community and join programs regardless of ability to pay. The event will be...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Newsies#Performing#Musical Theater#Uw Stevens Point
WausauPilot

Wausau Public Safety cookout set for Tuesday

Wausau Police and Fire Departments will hold a community thank you cookout on Tuesday with firefighters, officers, K9s and emergency vehicles on site. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at The 400 Block. Community members are invited to enjoy a brat or hot...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs: August

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WSAW

Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
ANTIGO, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield is Getting a Jimmy John’s Franchise

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Jimmy John’s is coming to Marshfield, according to a real estate listing. The new dining option will be located in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, across from Weiler’s Convenience Store. Jimmy John’s will occupy Tenant Space “A” , which includes a...
MARSHFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Candy Martini

This week’s featured cocktail is a scrumptious, sweet and tangy delight. The Lemon Candy Martini is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!. Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Candy Martini. 2 oz. 360 Lemon Vodka. 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup. 1 1/2 oz....
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting

A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Humane Society Looking for Foster Homes

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends. The Humane Society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week. They...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy