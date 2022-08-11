UWSP at Marshfield to stage ‘Newsies Jr.’

“Newsies Jr.” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-19, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 20, at UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield’s Helen Connor Laird Theatre in Marshfield.

MARSHFIELD – A talented cast of young people from central Wisconsin will tell the tale of a group of newspaper sellers in New York at the turn of the 20th century in a musical production Aug. 18-20.

“Newsies Jr.” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield’s Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield.

The story tells of young newspaper sellers, “newsies,” who band together to fight for justice when publishers increase the newspaper costs at the newsies expense. The show includes original choreography and songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” “King of New York,” “The World Will Know” and “Santa Fe.”

This is the 16th annual youth summer theater production at UWSP at Marshfield. A cast of 37 youths, ages 11-18, will perform under the direction of Donna Thompson.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tickets.uwsp.edu or at the theater box office starting an hour prior to the show.

Source: UW-Stevens Point