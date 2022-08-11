ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

buffalonynews.net

NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Greystar Pays $97M for Inland Empire Housing Community

With multifamily demand surging in Southern California’s Inland Empire, investment firms such as Greystar are looking to grow their foothold to take advantage. The South Carolina-based company has paid $97 million for an age-restricted community with 264 units in the city of Rancho Cucamonga, property records show. The deal pencils out to about $367,424 per unit. Nuveen provided $53.4 million for the acquisition.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Acore Refis 77 Water Street With $128M Loan

A joint venture between Sage Realty and Principal Real Estate Investors has landed a $127.5 million debt package to refinance a 52-year-old office tower in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer can first report. Acore Capital provided the 60-month, floating-rate loan for the sponsorship’s 77 Water Street. Sage is the leasing and...
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Tesla Leases Former Babies R Us Space in Westbury

Tesla has rented space at 1350 Corporate Drive in Westbury in the Roosevelt Raceway Center, according to a report in Long Island Business News. Neighboring retail outlets include Roosevelt Field Mall, Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Costco. Loopnet, a commercial real estate website, has a listing by Mattone Group Raceway...
WESTBURY, NY
W42ST.nyc

In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going

Entering the ninth month of their gas line shutdown, legendary neighborhood eatery Chez Napoleon has launched a Go Fund Me to stay afloat as they await further city inspections.  The 62-year old, family-run restaurant has been closed since the end of last year, when Con Edison shut off the building’s gas over concerns of a […] The post In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tornadopix.com

What is panicking? – NBC New York

After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantdive.com

BP plans to maximize East Coast footprint with NY c-store opening

BP has opened its first Ampm convenience store in the Bronx, New York City, marking the California-based c-store chain’s first location on the East Coast. The c-store will feature Ampm's food menu, which includes a grocery section with fruit and dry goods, as well as a hot deli. Customers can also order Ampm’s food for delivery via DoorDash.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters

New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
macaronikid.com

Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator

Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
riverdalepress.com

Beautiful home with majestic views of river

This spacious new five-bedroom, and four full- and two half-bathroom home, is designed in a contemporary white-on-white style, along a quiet, private cul-de-sac at 3033 Scenic Place. With an airy and open layout, it boasts majestic views of the Hudson River along with the great cliffs of the Palisades. It...
PALISADES, NY

