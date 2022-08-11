Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
rew-online.com
DIB Development Group Acquires Sunset Park Industrial Building For $19.9 Million
DIB Development Group (DDG), a NYC-based international real estate group, has acquired a four-story commercial and industrial building at 5714 1st Avenue located in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, Brooklyn for $19.9 million. The property consists of a mix of industrial and commercial tenants within approximately 100,000 sq. ft., over...
NYC Again Resorts To Hotels For Housing Its Homeless
(Andrew Seng for The New York Times) It appears that New York City is in the midst of a plan to use hotels for homeless shelters. Details, however, are hard to come by thus far.
buffalonynews.net
NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23
NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
Commercial Observer
Greystar Pays $97M for Inland Empire Housing Community
With multifamily demand surging in Southern California’s Inland Empire, investment firms such as Greystar are looking to grow their foothold to take advantage. The South Carolina-based company has paid $97 million for an age-restricted community with 264 units in the city of Rancho Cucamonga, property records show. The deal pencils out to about $367,424 per unit. Nuveen provided $53.4 million for the acquisition.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
55-Story Tower With 600 Apartments to Go up Next to Court Square Subway Station
Two developers plan to construct a 55-story mixed-used tower next to the Court Square subway station in Long Island City that would come with around 600 apartments. The developers, Charney Companies based in Long Island City and Tavros Capital based in Manhattan, recently purchased an 18,000 square foot parcel at 24-19 Jackson Ave. for $68.3 million.
Commercial Observer
Acore Refis 77 Water Street With $128M Loan
A joint venture between Sage Realty and Principal Real Estate Investors has landed a $127.5 million debt package to refinance a 52-year-old office tower in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer can first report. Acore Capital provided the 60-month, floating-rate loan for the sponsorship’s 77 Water Street. Sage is the leasing and...
longisland.com
Tesla Leases Former Babies R Us Space in Westbury
Tesla has rented space at 1350 Corporate Drive in Westbury in the Roosevelt Raceway Center, according to a report in Long Island Business News. Neighboring retail outlets include Roosevelt Field Mall, Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Costco. Loopnet, a commercial real estate website, has a listing by Mattone Group Raceway...
In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going
Entering the ninth month of their gas line shutdown, legendary neighborhood eatery Chez Napoleon has launched a Go Fund Me to stay afloat as they await further city inspections. The 62-year old, family-run restaurant has been closed since the end of last year, when Con Edison shut off the building’s gas over concerns of a […] The post In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going appeared first on W42ST.
newyorkupstate.com
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. Under the Office of Cannabis Management’s conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
tornadopix.com
What is panicking? – NBC New York
After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] This Company Gives New York City Restaurants the Freshest Fish Possible
F Rozzo and Sons is a 4th generation mom-and-pop fish wholesaler in Chelsea dating back to 1900. In this video from Potluck Video, watch as we hear from the shop's owners about how they get the freshest fish possible to New York City restaurants and hotshot chefs. F Rozzo &...
restaurantdive.com
BP plans to maximize East Coast footprint with NY c-store opening
BP has opened its first Ampm convenience store in the Bronx, New York City, marking the California-based c-store chain’s first location on the East Coast. The c-store will feature Ampm's food menu, which includes a grocery section with fruit and dry goods, as well as a hot deli. Customers can also order Ampm’s food for delivery via DoorDash.
therealdeal.com
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
macaronikid.com
Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator
Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
riverdalepress.com
Beautiful home with majestic views of river
This spacious new five-bedroom, and four full- and two half-bathroom home, is designed in a contemporary white-on-white style, along a quiet, private cul-de-sac at 3033 Scenic Place. With an airy and open layout, it boasts majestic views of the Hudson River along with the great cliffs of the Palisades. It...
