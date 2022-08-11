Since when does climate change have anything to do with reducing inflation. This bill lowers wages and increases taxes. This burden on the tax payers is what the government wants so they can control the people. It’s called a communist government
In my 87 years, I have never seen an administration Democratic or Republican that has ever been so far away from the American people like this one. This President has been the most humiliating leader since Hoover. His appointment of his Cabinet and other personal are at best, adolescent and lacking in Experience. I didn’t vote for this President or the other either. We have no goals whatsoever or Ambition to obtain anything great. We need vision and a goal to achieve for our future generations and we aren’t going to do that with geriatric leadership in Washington.
we have learned ALL TO WELL, whatever the Democrats name a bill it is ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS WITHOUT EXCEPTION THE DIAMETRIC OPPOSITE OF WHAT THE NAME IMPLIES..
