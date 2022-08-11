Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
State of emergency in West Virginia due to correctional officer shortage
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia. The reason: not enough correctional officers at state prisons. This state of emergency comes after governor justice tried to push through a bill to give correction officers in the eastern panhandle a 10,000 dollar raise but, that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
royalexaminer.com
A view from a bench on Main Street: Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence
On Saturday morning, our publisher Mike McCool joined White Picket Fence proprietor Sue Laurence on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this fall, from Octoberfest, Festival of Leaves and Zombie Walk to name a few – all happening in Front Royal.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
mocoshow.com
School Supplies Will Be Available Free at ‘Back to School Giveaway’ on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fairland Recreational Park
Students in need of school supplies can get free items on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the “Back to School Giveaway” at Fairland Recreational Park in Fairland. The event, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., is open to all. Among the items to be distributed are backpacks, notebooks and pencils. In...
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
NBC Washington
Abortion Limits Could Degrade Patient Care, Push Doctors Out of Va., W.Va., OB-GYN Warns
In nearly 40 years of practice, Dr. Cathleen McCoy — a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who treats high-risk pregnancies — has seen any number of alarming medical situations. But never before has she encountered a situation like the one she finds herself in now: treating patients in two states poised to have very different laws on abortion.
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Thousands Of Montgomery County Residents
Roughly 2,200 residents and businesses in Montgomery County are advised to boil their water on Friday, following a water main break on Thursday evening in the Glen Echo area. Residents can check the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission’s map to see the affected areas. According to the WSSC, the break...
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
mymcmedia.org
County Monitoring Elevated COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Montgomery County health officials are monitoring an elevated rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the jurisdiction remains in high transmission. As of Aug. 8, there were 159 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County, said Sean O’Donnell, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager, during a media briefing Wednesday.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Town launches Facebook page, plans to conduct survey over newly vacated Market House
SHEPHERDSTOWN — When the Shepherdstown Public Library began the process of moving out of its longtime home, the Corporation of Shepherdstown-owned Market House, to move into its permanent home at 145 Higbee Lane last month, town residents began to question what would become the new resident of its former building.
WHSV
Shenandoah County’s annual Route 11 Yard Crawl back this weekend
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend. “People are always looking for a good deal and as far as sellers everybody’s looking to declutter,” Bo Souders, a Yard Crawl Vendor said. The official start is Saturday, but many vendors were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernvirginiamag.com
An Unusual Scenic Exursion Awaits on This Railbiking Tour Through Maryland
Hit the tracks and glide through miles of beautiful scenery without breaking a sweat. If you’re seeking a new and exciting outdoor experience, look no further than railbiking at Tracks and Yaks in Frostburg, Maryland. Enjoy the stunning mountain views, gorgeous foliage, and historic railroads as you pedal leisurely through scenic vistas with almost no effort at all.
theriver953.com
Low flying aircraft expected in region
Low flying planes and helicopters will be flying over portions of Frederick and Clarke Counties through December. The Virginia Department of Energy is aiding the U.S. Geological Survey in their national effort to modernize geographical maps, topographical surveys, and geochemical sampling. This will be the area’s first high resolution public...
Train Derailment Reported in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A train derailment has been reported in Cumberland and police warned commuters...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Comments / 2