Related
More than 600,000 tree seedlings planted after insects kill trees in Idaho forest
BOISE — Converting an all-but-dead timberland at risk of significant wildfire into a strong future forest is a massive undertaking, but the Idaho Department of Lands is one step closer to achieving that in the Packer John State Forest. This spring 610,300 seedlings were planted over nearly 2,000 acres. Now those baby trees are growing thanks to a nearly $300,000 grant from the Arbor Day Foundation.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer
BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
5 Adorable Animals That Are Absolutely NOT Welcome in Idaho
If you’ve ever paid a visit to the Idaho Reptile Zoo, you’ve come face-to-face with at least one of these critters. If they’re NOT welcome in Idaho, how does the zoo have a pond full of them?. If you’ve been to the Canyon County Kids Expo, you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. The 2022 Kids Count data is published annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to measure the...
Idaho Man’s Record Catfish a Rare Catch
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A record catch at a Southern Idaho reservoir turns out to be a rare one. Paul Newman and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game were stumped for a bit after the man had caught a record-size catfish at C.J. Strike Reservoir they originally thought was a channel catfish. After further examination of the photo, it turns out the fish was indeed a state record, but it was a blue catfish, a rare species in Idaho. Newman had been fishing for sturgeon on July 20, instead he hooked the massive catfish. He recorded the size and weight then released it before submitting the information and photo to Idaho Fish and Game. At first biologist determined the fish was a channel catfish from the picture and awarded the record to Newman. Officials say the two species are very similar and distinguishing the two apart is difficult without physical examination. Eventually it was confirmed to be a blue catfish and handed out the first ever state record for the species at 37 pounds. Idaho Fish and Game looked back into its stocking records because blue catfish are not native to Idaho and haven't been stocked in recent years; channel catfish, also a non-native species, are regularly stocked in the state from farms. Blue catfish haven't been stocked in Idaho waters since the mid-1980s. Idaho Fish and Game speculates that it is possible that some of the species might have escaped fish farms along the Snake River that raise them or some of them might of gotten mixed up with channel catfish at the farms used for stocking. The current record for catch and release channel catfish will remain at 32.9 pounds, also caught at C.J. Strike by Cody Kastner.
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?
If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!. The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Idaho State Journal
Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline
It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Idaho Has One of the Worst Early Educational Systems
School is beginning soon and for many parents, it means there is much to do. Getting supplies, doing to school clothes shopping, and getting back to a normal sleeping schedule. There is a lot to be done to get ready for school, and for those that have little ones, they are preparing for their children to go to pre-school and kindergarten for the first time. While many parents hate to see their little ones grow up, it is also exciting to see them learn new things. Living in Idaho, a question must be asked, are our children getting a good early education? How does Idaho compare to other states?
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn’t approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion...
Post Register
Caldwell officers describe dramatic rescue to save man stuck in river
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) — On Aug. 5, Josh Carter found himself stuck in the Boise River struggling to keep his head above the water. For nearly 18 hours, he held on to a tree branch for dear life. It wasn't until Guy Cook walked down the river with his dog and heard Carter.
Tri-City Herald
In dead of summer, Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for a ‘brisk’ winter, Idaho
Is mid-August too soon to think about snow, hot cocoa and fuzzy socks? Perhaps. But it’s not too early for Farmers’ Almanac, which recently published its long-range forecast for winter 2022/23. And after some typically grueling summer months that have seen Boise hit 100 degrees on 17 different...
eastidahonews.com
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here’s what it is and what to expect
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service is finally coming to Idaho. Google announced in a press release earlier this week that it’s talking to city officials in five states about...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
