Boise, ID

Big Country News

More than 600,000 tree seedlings planted after insects kill trees in Idaho forest

BOISE — Converting an all-but-dead timberland at risk of significant wildfire into a strong future forest is a massive undertaking, but the Idaho Department of Lands is one step closer to achieving that in the Packer John State Forest. This spring 610,300 seedlings were planted over nearly 2,000 acres. Now those baby trees are growing thanks to a nearly $300,000 grant from the Arbor Day Foundation.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer

BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
IDAHO STATE
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Man’s Record Catfish a Rare Catch

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A record catch at a Southern Idaho reservoir turns out to be a rare one. Paul Newman and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game were stumped for a bit after the man had caught a record-size catfish at C.J. Strike Reservoir they originally thought was a channel catfish. After further examination of the photo, it turns out the fish was indeed a state record, but it was a blue catfish, a rare species in Idaho. Newman had been fishing for sturgeon on July 20, instead he hooked the massive catfish. He recorded the size and weight then released it before submitting the information and photo to Idaho Fish and Game. At first biologist determined the fish was a channel catfish from the picture and awarded the record to Newman. Officials say the two species are very similar and distinguishing the two apart is difficult without physical examination. Eventually it was confirmed to be a blue catfish and handed out the first ever state record for the species at 37 pounds. Idaho Fish and Game looked back into its stocking records because blue catfish are not native to Idaho and haven't been stocked in recent years; channel catfish, also a non-native species, are regularly stocked in the state from farms. Blue catfish haven't been stocked in Idaho waters since the mid-1980s. Idaho Fish and Game speculates that it is possible that some of the species might have escaped fish farms along the Snake River that raise them or some of them might of gotten mixed up with channel catfish at the farms used for stocking. The current record for catch and release channel catfish will remain at 32.9 pounds, also caught at C.J. Strike by Cody Kastner.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!. The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline

It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Idaho Has One of the Worst Early Educational Systems

School is beginning soon and for many parents, it means there is much to do. Getting supplies, doing to school clothes shopping, and getting back to a normal sleeping schedule. There is a lot to be done to get ready for school, and for those that have little ones, they are preparing for their children to go to pre-school and kindergarten for the first time. While many parents hate to see their little ones grow up, it is also exciting to see them learn new things. Living in Idaho, a question must be asked, are our children getting a good early education? How does Idaho compare to other states?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn’t approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion...
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

