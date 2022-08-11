ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Day with Amanda McCavour

Learn to "doodle stitch" with artist Amanda McCavour, make pressed-flower bookmarks with Wisconsin State Herbarium, go on a prairie-plant scavenger hunt, and visit the Madison Reading Project. Enjoy free treats while they last!
Teaching About the Holocaust workshop to help educators implement Act 30

Starting with the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, schools across Wisconsin will be required to provide education on the Holocaust and other genocides under a bipartisan bill signed into law this past spring. In an effort to give educators the tools they need to discuss these topics with students, the UW–Madison...
BSE’s John Shutske earns ASABE international award

In July, the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) presented John Shutske, UW–Madison professor and agricultural safety and health specialist one of its major organizational awards. The award was presented at ASABE’s 2022 international meeting in Houston, Texas. The ASABE Ergonomics, Safety, and Health Award is...
