Melissa and Joe Gorga address ‘toxic’ feud with Teresa Giudice

By Eileen Reslen
 4 days ago

Melissa and Joe Gorga decided not to attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas after their years-long feud became “too toxic.”

“Sometimes when things are too toxic and you try over and over and over again and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing … even if it’s family, you have to let it go,” Melissa, 43, said on her “On Display” podcast Thursday.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star also said the public does not yet know the full truth about why she and Joe, 42, decided to skip his sister’s lavish nuptials in New Jersey — alluding to issues with Giudice’s new husband.

“[There were] past altercations with Louie that we’ve never talked about and that we’ve decided to kind of push under the rug because we want Teresa to be happy,” Melissa added.

“There’s things that we stay zipped about because we want her to be happy and have a good life.”

Joe and Melissa Gorga revealed in their podcast that their relationship with Teresa Giudice had turned “toxic” and they chose to not attend her wedding.
Melissa and Joe did not go into detail about what caused the fights between them and Louie, 46, but confirmed there was a blowout during the Season 13 finale that was filmed earlier this month.

“Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could have been a little scary,” the Envy boutique owner noted.

Sources previously told Page Six that Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas have not been getting along.
Sources previously told Page Six that the Gorgas fought with Giudice, 50, during the finale because they believed the “Turning the Tables” author helped push a cheating rumor about Melissa that would “cause drama” in her marriage.

However, Melissa said on her podcast that “no one yet has the full entire story.”

Ruelas is Giudice’s second husband. She was previously married to Joe Giudice.
Joe, meanwhile, said he was heartbroken about missing his sister’s big day, but expressed that he was seemingly left with no choice.

“To me, it was devastating,” he said. “It was one of the hardest days of my life.”

Joe also clarified that he “was never asked” to walk Giudice down the aisle — since their father died two years ago — and said he felt like his sister “didn’t want” Melissa, their kids or “barely” him in the wedding.

“I have to think about my life now,” the businessman said. “I don’t want to be depressed. I want to go to someone’s home or go into the same room and feel loved and feel like I’m wanted.”

Melissa and Giudice are sisters-in-law and co-stars on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”
Despite their differences, Joe praised how the nuptials turned out, stating it “looked like an amazing wedding and it sucked that we weren’t there for many reasons.”

He and Melissa then concluded the segment with well-wishes for their fellow “RHONJ” co-star and her new marriage.

“We will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now and that her girls are happy and that this was Teresa’s happily ever after,” Melissa said.

Joe added, “It looked like a fairytale wedding and I’m so proud of her. I’m happy for her.”

A rep for Teresa declined to comment on their remarks.

Page Six

