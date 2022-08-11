ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season

The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Kyle Shanahan Doesn't Think Trey Lance 'Is Going to Make or Break Our Season'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is keeping the pressure off Trey Lance as the young quarterback enters his first season as a full-time starter. "I believe in him as a man, as a person. I believe in his talent," Shanahan said, per Peter King of NBC Sports. "I don't think he is going to make or break our season, just like in 2019 and last year, I didn't think Jimmy was going to make or break our season."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Bleacher Report

John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract

Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Bleacher Report

Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Training camp and preseason games are important for every NFL team. But perhaps even more so for franchises currently in a state like the Chicago Bears, who are looking to turn things around in a new era led by first-time head coach Matt Eberflus. There are a lot of young,...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Chicago Bears
Bleacher Report

Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'

The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB

Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Trey Lance Flashes New Look for 49ers' Offense & More

In the first full week of the preseason, offenses want to establish a rhythm and put together touchdown drives while defenders condition themselves for the physical demands of an NFL season. As Week 1 of the preseason continued Friday, one team certainly gained confidence in its second-year quarterback, but another...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy