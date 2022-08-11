San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is keeping the pressure off Trey Lance as the young quarterback enters his first season as a full-time starter. "I believe in him as a man, as a person. I believe in his talent," Shanahan said, per Peter King of NBC Sports. "I don't think he is going to make or break our season, just like in 2019 and last year, I didn't think Jimmy was going to make or break our season."

