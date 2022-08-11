Read full article on original website
DeMarco Jones sentenced to 44 years in Alaysia Bennett murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — DeMarco Jones has been sentenced to 44 years behind bars for his part in the shooting death of Alaysia Bennett during an attempted robbery. “We respect the Court’s thorough and considered analysis of the evidence in aggravation presented during the sentencing hearing," wrote Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "The Defendant’s 44-year sentence should reverberate throughout our community to individuals who would commit acts of gun violence and participate in gang activity. You will be held accountable. This case is an example of the real life consequences of gun violence. Alaysia Bennett’s family and our entire community lost a bright light as a result of the actions of the Defendant and his associates. Demarco Jones wasn’t the first violent gang member to be removed from our streets and he will not be the last thanks to the tireless efforts of the Springfield Police Department.”
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a man in the driveway of a home. He was taken to a local...
Delaware man dead after ramming car into US Capitol barrier, firing shots, police say
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Police on Sunday identified the man who they say drove his car into a barricade near the Capitol before fatally shooting himself. U.S. Capitol Police said Richard York III, 29, of Delaware is dead. Why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex is still unclear.
24-year-old killed in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday. Decatur Police found 24-year-old Arrion McClelland after he was shot in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. McClelland was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The Decatur Police Department is...
Vandalism suspect arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A vandalism suspect in Decatur was arrested for spray painting downtown Decatur. The 38-year-old suspect is a Decatur resident and was taken into custody Friday morning. Police say the suspect is also linked to damaging property at St. Patrick School, which happened on Thursday morning.
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
Puppy rescued from Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family was reunited with their puppy after a fire Monday morning in Springfield. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews were called around 4 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of North 6th Street. Firefighters opened the front door of the home...
Girard man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Girard man will spend more than a decade behind bars for having meth. Joseph V. Greear, 50, was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in the Illinois Department of Correction for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Local firefighters awarded Stork Pins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some local first responders got a special award on Thursday from HSHS St. John’s Hospital for the help they gave to a mom. Three members of the Springfield Fire Department, Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock, and two members of the Chatham Fire Department, Jeffery Bone, and Kyle Enstrom were awarded stork pins for their help in delivering a baby on June 18.
Springfield man dies after being hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is dead after being hit by a train Friday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 51-year-old Darrell Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue. It happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday. Hall was taken...
Springfield Memorial Foundation awarded over $755,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $755,000 to help fund health-related projects in the community and support Memorial Health initiatives. The money will be split up and go to support community organizations like SIU School of Medicine, Springfield Public Schools, Illinois College, Girls...
Elderly man dies in Chatham house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An elderly man is dead after a fire early Friday morning in Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 76-year-old man was dead when he was pulled from the fire. His identity is being withheld at this time. Firefighters were called around 1:20 a.m....
Slight decrease in Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced a total of 90 counties in Illinois that are rated high or medium. Forty-two counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, while 48 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.
Non-profit holding school supply drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There's another chance this weekend for local kids to get free school supplies for the new year. One in a Million is a multi-racial, multi-issue, not-for-profit organization that is hosting its annual Start Smart School Drive. The school supply giveaway is being held between 10...
Over $5 million in grants for Springfield Mass Transit District
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois transit systems are receiving $71 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs. The Low-No Program will support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy-efficient...
Man shot at while driving near intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot at Thursday night. Decatur Police say it happened a little after 11 p.m. when the man was driving near the intersection of West Wood Street and South Haworth Avenue. We're told the suspect(s) started firing at the vehicle.
Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
New vice president and deans at LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new vice president and two new deans at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Kelli Sinclair is the new vice president of student services at LLCC. “Kelli has more than 20 years of proven leadership experience in community college student affairs and enrollment...
More than $1 billion in the Illinois Rainy Day Fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, $180 million was added to the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total to $1.036 billion. In April of 2018, the Rainy Day Fund was only $48,327.53. "We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “This latest infusion...
