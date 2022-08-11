REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advised that its Water Department responded to a water line break on South Hill Drive Friday afternoon. "All residents on the uppermost portion of S. Hill Drive will experience water outages until the repair is complete," the City said. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can."

