Windigo Fire 40% contained at 1,007 acres; uptick in fire behavior expected Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An increase in smoke production occurred Thursday and another uptick in smoke production is expected Friday, US Forest Service from the Umpqua National Forest said. Smoke from Cedar Creek fire hung close to the ground Thursday so when the diurnal wind shift to west northwest occurred...
Water line break on South Hill Drive in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport advised that its Water Department responded to a water line break on South Hill Drive Friday afternoon. "All residents on the uppermost portion of S. Hill Drive will experience water outages until the repair is complete," the City said. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can."
'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
Mini golf with a thrill coming to Pony Village Mall
NORTH BEND, Ore. — It's tee time at North Bend's Pony Village Mall, and there are thrills to be had with its new mini golf course. Crystal and Scott Walling, who operate the Haunted Woods haunted house at Coos Bay Speedway, will launch Asylum Mini Golf in the mall after leasing the space in May.
