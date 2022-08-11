ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Might've Found The Best Amazon Dupes For Skims — Shop Now

By Katherine Tinsley
 3 days ago
SKIMS is the brainchild of Kim Kardashian . The brand produces size-inclusive shape and loungewear, and of course, is a part of the Kardashian empire.

With memorable campaigns, including Megan Fox and Tyra Banks , their launches not only receive a lot of attention, but they typically sell out in seconds.

If you're interested in finding an alternative to popular SKIMS items — either because it's impossible to find it in your size or because it isn't within your budget — we've found affordable alternatives on Amazon of their most popular items.

SKIMS initially launched with a little bit of controversy. In June of 2019, Kardashian shared with fans that she would release a shapewear line called Kimono. To her surprise, the name immediately faced backlash due to a kimono being a traditional Japanese garment. After listening to the criticism, the reality television star revealed later that year that a new line would be launched: SKIMS.

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram caption . "I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies."

Since 2019, SKIMS has expanded to include pajamas, robes, unisex apparel and children's clothing.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite SKIMS dupes.

Miqil's Maxi Dress retails for $23.99 at amazon.com .

Soo Slick's Seamless Bodyshaper retails for $29.99 at amazon.com .

ReoRia's Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Top retails for $25.99 at amazon.com .

Valiamcep's Tank Dress retails for $22.99 at amazon.com .

Valiamcep's Tank Dress retails for $22.99 at amazon.com .

Famnbro's Fuzzy 3-Piece Set retails for $31.99 at amazon.com .

Roselux's Knitted Bodysuit retails for $22.89 at amazon.com .

Hanes' Ultimate ComfortFlex Triangle Bra retails for $15.99 at amazon.com .

Ekaliy's Workout retails for $27.99 at amazon.com .

Hanes' Ultimate Support Wirefree Bra retails for $16.99 at amazon.com .

