WAPT
JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
WAPT
Officer-involved shooting near Lamar and Adelle streets in Jackson, MBI says
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
WAPT
1 killed when car being pursued by police crashes into motorcycle
FLOWOOD, Miss. — One person was killed Sunday as a result of a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood. Rankin County Sheriff's Office spokesman captain Paul Holley said the chase started in Pearl and ended about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road.
WAPT
Bright Lights Belhaven Nights back after two year hiatus
JACKSON, Miss. — The 14th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights is back Saturday after two years. The Belhaven Historic District has seen an increase in carjacking recently, so organizers have law enforcement officers from the Jackson Police Department, the Baptist Police Department, and the Capitol Police Department patrolling the event.
WAPT
Interfaith chapel going up at prison in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. — A church groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The Mississippi Department of Corrections broke ground for the new 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the prison in Pearl. Tara Lyel, the inmate who led the opening prayers, said it's a good thing to...
WAPT
Jackson residents heading into third week of citywide boil water notice
Jackson residents are heading into the third week of a citywide boil water notice for surface water connections. The city has been holding daily water distribution events during the boil water alert. It's the second time this summer the city issued a citywide advisory due to cloudiness and a lack of water pressure.
WAPT
Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
WAPT
First-year teacher gets down to business when students return to class
JACKSON, Miss. — For new teachers, the first week of school can be hectic, but also an exciting first step. Students returned to class at Pecan Park Elementary School with their bags packed and first-day outfits bright and shiny. For first-time fifth-grade math teacher Teri McDaniel, that means game-time.
WAPT
Jackson's oldest tennis tournament returns for first time since pandemic
The Weekend Warriors tennis circuit came around to Jackson this weekend at the Parham Bridges Tennis Center for the first time since 2019, attracting players from all across the south. When asked how excited he is to have the tournament back, Battlefield Community Tennis Association president Arthur Jones said, "You...
