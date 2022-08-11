ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAPT

JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Officer-involved shooting near Lamar and Adelle streets in Jackson, MBI says

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

1 killed when car being pursued by police crashes into motorcycle

FLOWOOD, Miss. — One person was killed Sunday as a result of a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood. Rankin County Sheriff's Office spokesman captain Paul Holley said the chase started in Pearl and ended about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road.
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Bright Lights Belhaven Nights back after two year hiatus

JACKSON, Miss. — The 14th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights is back Saturday after two years. The Belhaven Historic District has seen an increase in carjacking recently, so organizers have law enforcement officers from the Jackson Police Department, the Baptist Police Department, and the Capitol Police Department patrolling the event.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Interfaith chapel going up at prison in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — A church groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. The Mississippi Department of Corrections broke ground for the new 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel at the prison in Pearl. Tara Lyel, the inmate who led the opening prayers, said it's a good thing to...
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Jackson residents heading into third week of citywide boil water notice

Jackson residents are heading into the third week of a citywide boil water notice for surface water connections. The city has been holding daily water distribution events during the boil water alert. It's the second time this summer the city issued a citywide advisory due to cloudiness and a lack of water pressure.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

First-year teacher gets down to business when students return to class

JACKSON, Miss. — For new teachers, the first week of school can be hectic, but also an exciting first step. Students returned to class at Pecan Park Elementary School with their bags packed and first-day outfits bright and shiny. For first-time fifth-grade math teacher Teri McDaniel, that means game-time.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson's oldest tennis tournament returns for first time since pandemic

The Weekend Warriors tennis circuit came around to Jackson this weekend at the Parham Bridges Tennis Center for the first time since 2019, attracting players from all across the south. When asked how excited he is to have the tournament back, Battlefield Community Tennis Association president Arthur Jones said, "You...
JACKSON, MS

