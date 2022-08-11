Embattled Chris Cuomo's Podcast Plunges In Rank A Mere Three Weeks After Launch

mega

Chris Cuomo tried his hand at podcasting to no avail.

After a mere three weeks as a podcaster, the former CNN host seems to be struggling to find his footing in the industry, coming in 72nd on Apple iTunes' rank of top podcast shows — a drop from the 13th position The Chris Cuomo Project charted on Wednesday, August 10.

Cuomo's podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project , first launched on Thursday, July 21, with modest but steady reviews, as Radar reported.

At the start of his podcast launch, Cuomo came in at third place, though it seems the podcast is likely dropping in the charts because the novelty of his career return is wearing off.

Luckily, if Cuomo's podcast endeavor isn't a success, he still has a chance to make a career return when he joins NewsNation in the fall for his own show. "I want to find a way to help people. I want to build something special here," Cuomo said during an interview last month on Dan Abrams Live of why he is joining NewsNation .

“I had decided that I can’t go back to what people see as ‘the big game,'" he furthered of his past career. “I don’t think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media. I think we need outlets that aren’t fringe and just trying to fill their pockets.”

Cuomo's upcoming gig comes almost a year after he was axed from CNN for his efforts in trying to cover up brother and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo 's sexual misconduct allegations.

Although the details of his new show on NewsNation have not yet been revealed, OK! learned it came with a much smaller salary than what he was used to at CNN. “I don’t think he had a lot of leverage ,” an insider pointed out of the salary downgrade. "He’s damaged goods."

Cuomo will also reportedly be kissing his wardrobe allowance and paid-for flights from his home in the Hamptons to work goodbye.