ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Embattled Chris Cuomo's Podcast Plunges In Rank A Mere Three Weeks After Launch

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6xtM_0hDkl12K00
mega

Chris Cuomo tried his hand at podcasting to no avail.

After a mere three weeks as a podcaster, the former CNN host seems to be struggling to find his footing in the industry, coming in 72nd on Apple iTunes' rank of top podcast shows — a drop from the 13th position The Chris Cuomo Project charted on Wednesday, August 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsupP_0hDkl12K00
mega

Cuomo's podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project , first launched on Thursday, July 21, with modest but steady reviews, as Radar reported.

CHRIS CUOMO ACCUSER SLAMS ANCHOR'S 'TONE-DEAF' RETURN, CALLS HIM 'MISOGYNISTIC PROUD MEMBER OF OLD BOY’S CLUB'

At the start of his podcast launch, Cuomo came in at third place, though it seems the podcast is likely dropping in the charts because the novelty of his career return is wearing off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdyFK_0hDkl12K00
mega

Luckily, if Cuomo's podcast endeavor isn't a success, he still has a chance to make a career return when he joins NewsNation in the fall for his own show. "I want to find a way to help people. I want to build something special here," Cuomo said during an interview last month on Dan Abrams Live of why he is joining NewsNation .

“I had decided that I can’t go back to what people see as ‘the big game,'" he furthered of his past career. “I don’t think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media. I think we need outlets that aren’t fringe and just trying to fill their pockets.”

Cuomo's upcoming gig comes almost a year after he was axed from CNN for his efforts in trying to cover up brother and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo 's sexual misconduct allegations.

CHRIS CUOMO TAKING $5 MILLION PAY CUT FOR NEWSNATION SHOW AFTER CNN FIRING: REPORT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ItVO8_0hDkl12K00
mega

Although the details of his new show on NewsNation have not yet been revealed, OK! learned it came with a much smaller salary than what he was used to at CNN. “I don’t think he had a lot of leverage ,” an insider pointed out of the salary downgrade. "He’s damaged goods."

Cuomo will also reportedly be kissing his wardrobe allowance and paid-for flights from his home in the Hamptons to work goodbye.

Comments / 2

Related
AOL Corp

Chris Cuomo regrets the impact his situation has had on his family: 'Didn't think about it at the time'

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joined Dan Abrams Live on Tuesday for his first televised interview since being fired by the cable news network late last year. Cuomo was originally believed to have been fired for advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faced multiple scandals. Subsequent reports indicated that a sexual assault accusation also contributed to his firing, an accusation Chris Cuomo denies.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

CNN Parts Ways With Jeffrey Toobin After Sticking by Him

Jeffrey Toobin is no longer a paid legal analyst for CNN, the network he has worked for since 2002. “I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” he wrote in a letter to colleagues on Friday, which he reiterated on Twitter. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague.” While it isn’t clear just yet if Toobin’s contract merely ran out, CNN’s statement about...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo

On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
BET

Surprise! MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Ties Knot With Shawn Townsend In D.C. Wedding

The MSNBC host and her fiancé Shawn Townsend surprised invited guests by getting married this weekend in an elegant ceremony hosted in Washington D.C. According to PEOPLE, the Friday (July 15) ceremony was held at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row, and included about 100 close family and friends. The couple kept their wedding plans a complete secret until the beginning of the ceremony that afternoon. Only a few of the attendees knew beforehand that they were there for a wedding.
WASHINGTON, DC
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams' Jaw Dropping Transformation: Photos

Wendy Williams' has gone through a complete transformation in the past few years. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show shocked fans recently while stepping out in New York City looking quite different than she ever has before. The frail looking Williams was asked by photographers how she was doing, she bizarrely replied "Very well, thanks. Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that." WENDY WILLIAMS' INNER CIRCLE WORRIED AFTER EMBATTLED STAR'S 'CRAZY' & 'UNNERVING' MARRIAGE CLAIMS"Where am I going. This is not where I'm flying," the former queen of radio confusingly said before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Podcaster#Cnn#Apple Itunes#Radar#Newsnation
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Daily Beast

Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
Distractify

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26

Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Longtime TV anchor Leslie Griffith dies at 66 from Lyme disease

Longtime US TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died at the age of 66 at her home in Mexico from the effects of Lyme disease.A family member told KTVU that Griffith, who died on 10 August in Lake Chapala, had developed the disease following a tick bite in Oregon in 2015. The Texas-born journalist began her career working as a reporter for the Associated Press and Denver Post. She moved into television when she joined KTVU in the Bay Area in 1986 as a weekend reporter and anchor.The Emmy Award winner went on to become the co-anchor of the station’s...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

98K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy