Premier League

Man Utd overtaken as most-supported Premier League team in the US.. but can you guess who is No1?

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED are no longer the most supported Premier League club in the USA.

And in more bad news for Red Devils fans they have been overtaken by one of their biggest rivals.

A recent survey conducted by Morning Consult showed United have been knocked off their perch in the States, having long been considered as the most popular team in the land.

The club built a huge following across the pond during Sir Alex Ferguson's glittering 26 years at the helm.

But they are no longer the most supported club in a country where the marketing opportunity for Premier League clubs is enormous.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton all jetted across the Atlantic before the start of the campaign on pre-season tour.

Heading stateside during pre-season allows Prem clubs to tap into that huge market in the Land of Opportunity.

And it's one of the teams who were in the States earlier this year who have knocked the Red Devils off top spot for support in the country.

Bitter rivals Liverpool are now the most popular club in the USA.

Out of Prem fans who took part in the survey, 61 per cent said they had very or somewhat favourable views towards Jurgen Klopp's side.

Although it's not all bad news for Erik ten Hag and Co.

They narrowly trailed Liverpool, with 60 per cent of Prem fans saying they were favourable towards United.

But that spot is under threat in the future, with 59 per cent of Prem fans admitting they had favourable views towards crosstown rivals Manchester City.

Chelsea (57 per cent) and Arsenal (54 per cent) completed the list for top five most popular Prem clubs in the States.

Interestingly Newcastle beat Tottenham to sixth spot, with Brentford, Bournemouth and Brighton the three least popular Prem teams across the pond.

United being knocked off top spot may have something to do with their dire fortunes as of late.

The Red Devils have not won a trophy since lifting the Europa League in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool meanwhile have enjoyed remarkable recent success, winning six trophies, including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in the last three years.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are now the most popular Prem team in the USA Credit: AFP

The US Sun

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely to leave Chelsea on loan transfer after interest intensifies’ with Newcastle heading queue

NEWCASTLE are favourites to borrow Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. The three-cap Englishman, 21, has slipped totally out of Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans this season. He was tipped for Borussia Dortmund just last week but now the main interest is coming from Premier League clubs. Newcastle are also keen on Chelsea's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Brazil sensation Joao Gomes reveals ‘greatest desire’ to seal Liverpool transfer… after Man Utd sent scouts to watch him

BRAZILIAN star Joao Gomes has revealed Liverpool would be his dream Premier League move. The 21-year-old midfielder was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer after the Red Devils sent scouts to watch him play for Flamengo. However, it was reported that United's representatives were more impressed by their own...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

‘Bring it on son’ – Graeme Souness challenges Tyrone Mings to ‘call me anytime’ as he ramps up row with Aston Villa ace

TOUGH-TALKING talkSPORT pundit Graeme Souness has challenged Tyrone Mings to "call me anytime", after their bitter war of words spilled into a third day. The former Liverpool and Scotland captain - who famously never pulled his punches on or off the park - stunned listeners by calling out the Aston Villa and England defender, challenging him to hit the airwaves and have it out with him live on talkSPORT.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Chelsea legend John Terry told ex-boss Antonio Conte to leave him out of squad for entire final season to give Ake a run

JOHN TERRY has revealed he told former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to leave him out of the squad for the entirety of his final season - in order to give Nathan Ake a chance. JT was itching to see the Dutch youngster, 21 at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, given a chance at Stamford Bridge, even if it meant sacrificing his own minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

