The Rogersville Review

Catalytic converter thief targeting Christian's Bend Boat Ramp

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

A 2021 state law intended to curb catalytic converter theft hasn’t discouraged the culprit responsible for a rash of thefts that occurred over the past two weeks mainly at the Christian’s Bend Boat Ramp.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s office received five catalytic converter theft reports between July 25 and Aug. 7, four of which occurred at the Christians Bend Boat Ramp near Church Hill.

The most recent incident was reported at the Christian’s Bend Boat Ramp on Aug. 7 where a South Carolina man reported that he’d been fishing on the Holston River from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Upon his return the catalytic converter had been stolen from his 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 at a reported loss of $1,500.

Other recent catalytic converter thefts include:

Aug. 4 at the Christian’s Bend Boat Ramp a Church Hill man reported that the converter was stolen from his 2017 Toyota Tundra with a value of $1,600.

July 28 at the Christian’s Bend Boat Ramp a North Carolina man reported the converter was stolen from his Toyota Tundra with a value of $2,500.

July 27 at a residence on on Little Springs Road near Rogersville a converter was stolen from a Dodge Van with a value of $800.

July 25 at the Christians Bend Boat Ramp a Mount Carmel man reported a converter was stolen from Ford F150 with a value of $1,600.

Catalytic converters are exhaust emission devices used to reduce the toxic gases and pollutants created by vehicles’ internal combustion engines.

They contain precious metals that have drawn increased interest from thieves who aim to make a quick buck.

To combat the rising numbers of catalytic converter thefts, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Scrap Metal Registration Program took eﬀect July 1, 2021.

The law states:

1. Any person engaged in the business of buying and/or selling scrap metal including unattached catalytic converters as a single item and not as part of a scrapped motor vehicle shall give written notification to the chief of police and sheriﬀ of each city and county in which the activity occurs.

2. Any person purchasing a used, detached catalytic converter must be registered as a scrap metal dealer pursuant to § 62-9-102. Registering with TDCI’s Scrap Metal Registration Program means providing either a state or federally issued photo identification card with an address and a thumbprint, submitting an application, paying the appropriate fee and meeting all requirements under the law.

A scrap metal dealer shall not purchase or otherwise acquire a used, detached catalytic converter, or any nonferrous metal part of such converter unless:

1. The used, detached catalytic converter is purchased at the fixed site of the scrap metal dealer in an in-person transaction; or

2. The scrap metal dealer must maintain a fixed site; obtains, verifies and all identification and documentation required by § 62-9-103 and § 62- 9-104; and obtains and maintains a copy of the seller’s license or a copy of the documentation and vehicle registration.

Violations of this new law can result in a Class A misdemeanor. Additionally, the seller of a detached, stolen catalytic converter is liable to the victim for the repair and replacement of the converter.

For more information about the TDCI’s Scrap Metal Registration Program email at scrap.Metals@TN.gov

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

